85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Real Estate Insights

Avoid dual agency representation in real estate deals

By Darin Marques Group Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 23, 2022 - 11:48 am
 
Darin Marques
Darin Marques
Darin Marques
Darin Marques

It’s considered the dark side of real estate — dual agency representation.

The term means one agent represents both sides in a single real estate transaction: the buyer and the seller. Legal in only a few states, dual representation is a choice disclosed to both parties.

Nevada is one of the few states that allows dual representation. Several states don’t allow it because, at its core, it is a conflict of interest.

Understanding the issue begins with being aware of the advantages and disadvantages before hiring an agent. This awareness is essential in the luxury marketplace as it could impact a client’s bottom line.

One potential benefit of dual agency representation is it streamlines the process as one agent handles all the communication. Further, an agent’s commission could be negotiated to a lower percentage of the sale. Typically, a seller pays 5 percent to 6 percent of the sale price split between the listing and selling broker.

However, the disadvantages seem to outweigh the benefits. When choosing a single agent to represent both parties, each surrenders certain client rights.

Traditionally an agent’s fiduciary responsibility includes confidentiality, offering counsel, fair negotiation, assessing value and recommending preferred providers. Dual agency bypasses the fiduciary duty, downgrading the agent into more of a mediator.

“The agent has to pull themselves out of it a little bit. They end up just facilitating the transaction. In my opinion, there is no advantage to either the buyer or seller at that point.

A dual agent must remain neutral and assist both sides equally, balancing the interests of the buyer, seller and their own in the transaction.

I always pose this question to my seller, especially in the luxury space: If you were in a legal battle with someone, would you want your attorney representing both you and the person you’re going up against?

It’s the same in a real estate transaction. If I’m representing both parties, how can I truly fight for you and get you the best deal when I’m representing both sides?

Further, agents cannot disclose any information from either party. For example, if a seller is desperate to sell, they cannot disclose that information to the buyer or vice versa.

In a situation where I’m representing the seller and find out there’s a motivation by the buyer, I will use that in my negotiation. But if I’m representing both, I cannot share that motivation with my seller.

The bottom line is dual agency representation may sound appealing, but it is best to avoid such an arrangement. It negates the rights of both the buyer and seller. Most agents are not skilled or experienced enough to manage a dual agency transaction.

At the end of the day, both sides need to ask the question: Did they get me the best deal or did the other side get the better deal?

Darin Marques is the president and founder of the Darin Marques Group, Huntington &Ellis.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
2
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
3
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
4
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
5
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tim Kelly Kiernan
Rising mortgage rates affect homebuying decisions
By Tim Kelly Kiernan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While mortgage rates continue to fluctuate due to ongoing inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty, experts project they’ll start to stabilize in the months ahead.

Kevin Romney
Seven common borrowing mistakes for property acquisitions
By Kevin Romney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Property acquisitions are a great form of consistent revenue generation. However, not everyone has the capital on hand to purchase properties without assistance.

Hayim Mizrachi
Industrial sector ‘darling’ of commercial real estate
By Hayim Mizrachi Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When I look at what’s happening and what’s to come, I like the odds. As Las Vegas continues to navigate the current economy, she will continue to do what she does. Reinvent herself, bigger and better!

Allen Zeller
A new normal: The shift toward a buyer’s market
BY ALLEN ZELLER SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

As we approach a post-pandemic market, interest rates have resurfaced around the 2019 national average, which was the 15-year average before 2020, median sale prices have continuously decreased since June and inventory has tripled over the last three months. Such shifts are defining factors of the market re-balancing and giving buyers some power back.

Allen Zeller
A new normal: The shift toward a buyer’s market
By Allen Zeller Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we approach a post-pandemic market, interest rates have resurfaced around the 2019 national average, which was the 15-year average before 2020, median sale prices have continuously decreased since June and inventory has tripled over the last three months. Such shifts are defining factors of the market re-balancing and giving buyers some power back.

Dan Mumm
Five things that may affect your home’s value during an appraisal
By Dan Mumm Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When it comes to getting the most out of the appraisal process, preparation is key. It’s also important to understand that appraisers are focused on the condition, function and features of the home to ensure the property is appraised at full market value.

Shannon Smith
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.

Craig M. Tann
Why it is a must to choose your Realtor wisely?
By Craig M. Tann Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In 2021, Las Vegas experienced its most frenzied market in years. Any agent could put a house on the market and it had a considerable chance to sell. But, with the shift in supply and demand 2022 has presented, today’s sellers are experiencing a more competitive market. Making the choice of who you select to represent you and present your home to the market is more important than years past.

Diane Varney
5 ways to get the highest price for your home
By Diane Varney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve had quite a real estate ride in Las Vegas since the early 2000s. Realtors who have navigated market conditions through recessions, foreclosure crisis, pandemics and extreme appreciation or depreciation are going to have experience, and their versatility and savvy will show in their online reviews.

Kevin Booth
Las Vegas construction industry facing new normal
By Kevin Booth Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all construction, whether it is residential, multifamily or commercial, we are entering a new normal, and we won’t fully know what that normal is for a few years to come.