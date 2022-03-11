62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

Bitcoin buyers kick off 2022 with a bang

By Michael Zelina and Leah Marie Monroe Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 11, 2022 - 1:58 pm
 
Leah Marie Monroe and Michael Zelina
Leah Marie Monroe and Michael Zelina

As we have all witnessed and experienced drastic changes throughout the last two years, there is one change in particular that has created a seismic shift in how we will all move forward into the future.

What is that, you ask? Just the hottest topic in the world right now, the most revolutionary and transformational technology of our time — Blockchain. This everyday life-changing technology behind Bitcoin has not only begun to shape our global economy but in today’s aggressive market, will change how the high-net-worth buyers purchase luxury real estate.

Now, that cryptocurrencies are entering the mainstream in financial portfolios, the floodgates have opened! I’ve had more conversations about digital wallet transfers than ever before, just in the first two months of 2022.

The real estate process is moving quickly toward a fully digital, friction-free transaction, and perhaps to a 100 percent virtual transaction sooner than we thought. Because let’s be honest, the world is drastically changing at warp speed, and priorities also have quickly changed for our global luxury buyers.

More than ever we are seeing savvy buyers needing a quick sale, sight-unseen with heightened security and privacy; therefore, Bitcoin transactions have become highly favorable in this new world of ours. Even with the wild swings and uncertainties, both the seller and the buyer have their own individual benefits and advantages with this new option. They also have power in setting the crypto price for the wallet-to-wallet transfer that both parties are comfortable with, and confident in the agreed value. Sometimes, it could be a two-week average or a two-month average.

In recent discussions, I have advised our megamillion buyers to simply provide their earnest money deposit in a smaller amount of cash funds, first, so we can open escrow and solidify all purchase terms, then these funds can be used to eventually pay closing costs — which is preferred. However, sellers can always offer to pay all of the closing costs out of pocket for the buyer. Then we would wrap up the transaction using the wallet-to-wallet transfer, and instantly the deal is done.

One of the major concerns with online transactions is fraud. Blockchain comes with unprecedented security that minimizes the possibility of compromising personal information or funds being transferred. Blockchain is a decentralized system, meaning you would have to penetrate possibly millions of networks to hack, which is practically impossible.

For them to utilize a cash system that allows a direct transfer of online payments without a go-between changes the entire ball game. Bitcoin gives greater transparency, security and simplifies the process throughout the complete purchasing transaction, and that’s crucial in luxury home sales. Now, individual properties can simply have their own digital identity assigned, with a secure documented and variable chain of ownership instantly! And, eliminating banks and lawyers, also saves money and time, with increased security giving the hassle-free verbiage a whole new meaning and a whole new purchasing power. And, those with newfound Bitcoin wealth are hungry to turn their Bitcoin investment into a tangible asset in real property and this will impact not only the market of 2022 but the entire industry years to come.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen a ‘digital disruption’ and it certainly won’t be the last,” said Leah Marie Monroe, chief marketing officer/owner and co-founder of Red Luxury. “Digital technology has shaken marketing at its core with almost all current marketing strategies subsumed into digital marketing across all platforms, and it was only inevitable that a digital currency would follow. These are exciting times despite the trial and tribulation that also come with great change. But that’s what us marketers do, we thrive where there are challenges; and where there are challenges there is potential for even greater impact.”

In the United States, the IRS has classified Bitcoin as a form of real property. However, it is still in its infancy and time will only tell how much of a significant real estate market disruptor it will be. If the insight from market leaders is any indication, it has the potential to highly influence the digitization of the homebuying process and how luxury real estate will be marketed and sold on a global scale.

This week, my business partner, Leah Marie Monroe, and I have announced the merge from Red Luxury Real Estate into Corcoran Global Living. This is yet another strategic move into redefining the role of a real estate brokerage.

“This new partnership not only provides clients with true international representation with worldwide syndication and an industry network that goes back nearly 50 years, but we can continue our passion as Red Luxury, Vegas’ premier luxury real estate marketing and production agency by being Corcoran Global Living’s preferred marketing agency, working closely with their top talent, allowing us to further empower the creative digital edge that brokerages must lead within this new age. We are honored to align with like-minded and like-hearted individuals to collaborate on the next-level luxury marketing for Vegas’ top brokers and agents of Corcoran Global Living. We couldn’t be more honored and ecstatic for this opportunity,” Monroe said.

Times are certainly changing and all industries are learning to either modify, recalibrate or adjust to the ever-changing advances in technology. Whether that be in marketing, financial institutions, the real estate industry, or beyond.

Michael Zelina is a broker-salesperson and partner at Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. Previously, he was the broker/owner/co-founder of Red Luxury Real Estate, Marketing & Productions, a hybrid company encompassing both a luxury boutique brokerage and a marketing agency. Patrner Leah Marie Monroe is the chief marketing officer/owner and co-founder of Red Luxury.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Misconduct investigation clouded sheriff candidate’s early career
Misconduct investigation clouded sheriff candidate’s early career
3
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
4
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
5
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Matthew Mullin
Months’ supply key indicator for market behavior
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While you have probably heard a wide range of methods that industry professionals use to foresee a market downturn, the most accurate predictor of market behavior that I have seen in my nearly two decades of selling homes is months’ supply.

Joseph M Vassallo
Beware when hiring unlicensed swimming pool contractors
Joseph M. Vassallo Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the COVID restrictions began in 2020, the construction industry has seen an increase in inquiries for everything outdoors from entertainment areas to swimming pools. The influx in demand and the disruption in the supply chain has caused products and services to increase in price as well as projects to be delayed.

The benefits of master-planned communities
By Kevin T. Orrock Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am often asked why a home in Summerlin may cost a little more than a similar home outside of a master-planned community (MPC)? The simple answer lies in the old adage: You get what you pay for.

Bob Hamrick
What to expect in Las Vegas real estate in 2022
By Bob Hamrick Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have the very fortunate opportunity to personally coach the top 25 sales professionals of my firm, monthly. While the intent is to impart helpful guidance to support them in their business, the real beneficiary is me, as I have the advantage of obtaining a very accurate snapshot of our market through these amazing conversations.

Despite pandemic challenges, homebuilding industry aims to persevere
By Brian Kunec Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In my 20 years in the residential construction industry with major homebuilders across the nation, I’ve never seen a year quite like 2021. I anticipate 2022 will look much like last year, as we will continue to see supply chain issues, skyrocketing land prices due to the artificial lack of supply, and increased processing timeframes as jurisdictions struggle to recruit and hire qualified staff.

Shannon Smith
Getting tougher to buy a home in Las Vegas
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Searching for homes in Las Vegas has become a sport. It’s as competitive as the NFL or a UFC title fight at the MGM Grand between two opponents that hate each other. Getting an offer accepted is like making it to the playoffs. Actually, closing the deal is like winning the championship!

Kristen Routh-Silberman
The luxury real estate market will get hotter in 2022
By Kristen Routh-Silberman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve never lived through a year like 2021. In case you don’t remember, we said that at the end of 2020. I expect the Las Vegas luxury market will get hotter in 2022 and remain hot for at least another several years.