Real Estate Insights

Q3 sales dip more than a seasonal slowdown

By Rob Jensen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 28, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Rob Jensen
Rob Jensen
Rob Jensen
Rob Jensen

As we enter the fall season, it’s time to take a look at the Las Vegas luxury real estate market. With home prices still inflated and interest rates at a 20-year high, the market has been slowing down significantly, a fact bolstered by third quarter sales numbers.

For properties priced at $1 million and above, closed sales decreased 41.2 percent last quarter — from 536 in the this year’s second quarter to 315 in the third quarter.

This decline in sales might seem normal at first glance. Following the usual rush of homebuyers in the spring and early summer, seasonal slowdowns are typical as fall approaches.

But how does this year compare to the last few years? To answer that question, here are the second quarter and third quarter sales numbers for $1 million-plus properties, sourced from the Multiple Listing Service.

■ 2019: 171 sales in Q2, 146 in Q3 (down 14.6 percent)

■ 2020: 109 sales in Q2, 232 in Q3 (up 112.8 percent)

■ 2021: 483 sales in Q2, 412 in Q3 (down 14.7 percent)

■ 2022: 536 sales in Q2, 315 in Q3 (down 41.2 percent)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was an anomaly of a year. Lockdowns began in March, which drastically reduced home sales throughout the second quarter. Then the floodgates opened, especially in the guard-gated market that my team specializes in, leading to a staggering 112.8 percent increase in sales volume in this year’s third quarter.

The years, 2019 and 2021, had more “normal” seasonal slowdowns compared to 2020. The third quarter in 2019 and third quarter in 2021 saw quarter-over-quarter decreases of 14.6 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively. In light of these numbers, last quarter’s 41.2 percent decrease suggests there’s more to the story than a seasonal lull.

To better understand this drastic dip in sales, look at how hot the market got over the last couple of years. There was a 58 percent increase in sales activity from the third quarter of 2019 to the same time of the year in 2020, which marked the beginning of a 21-month bull run for Las Vegas real estate. As the market heated up, sales volume continued to rise — with a 78 percent increase in sales from the third quarter in 2020 to the third quarter in 2021. Fueled by incredible demand, prices climbed to all-time highs, which pushed more and more homes into the $1 million-plus market.

Coupled with high interest rates, these record-high prices are forcing many buyers to sit on the sidelines, which explains last quarter’s significant decrease in sales. The Federal Reserve started approving interest rate hikes in March, and the market is finally feeling the effects. It doesn’t help that the stock market is in flux, consumer confidence is down, and there are talks of a looming recession.

Many sellers have been making price adjustments, which is bringing buyers back to the table despite these adverse market conditions. Cash buyers may be able to find some great deals in the coming months, but buyers getting a loan still have options. A popular choice for anyone getting a jumbo loan is a 5, 7, or 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) with regular principal and interest payments amortized over 30 years. These loans typically offer about a 1 percent lower interest rate. Many of these borrowers figure they will either move by the time the rate adjusts or refinance if rates drop.

As far as the future goes, the most recent Consumer Price Index report states that inflation is still on the rise, so the Federal Reserve is likely to continue its rate hikes to cool off the economy. I suspect this will continue to cool the housing market as well, especially if it leads to job layoffs. Whether you plan on buying or selling in the near future, it’s more important than ever to hire a real estate agent with experience navigating difficult market conditions — or better yet, a team with a proven track record.

A certified Realtor with almost 20 years of experience, Rob Jensen is the broker/owner of the Rob Jensen Co., a team of full-time, salaried professionals. The real estate brokerage focuses exclusively on guard-gated communities.

THE LATEST
Nancy Ruiz
Three things every first-time seller should know
BY NANCY RUIZ SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

I’ve put together this list of three tips every first-time seller should know. By following these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

Matthew Mullin
Three key strategies to navigate the changing real estate market
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While the Las Vegas real estate market has been through some dramatic changes so far this year, most notably rising interest rates and rising supply of available homes for sale, there are still various creative strategies to accomplish what you want.

Avoid dual agency representation in real estate deals
By Darin Marques Group Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The bottom line is dual agency representation may sound appealing, but it is best to avoid such an arrangement. It negates the rights of both the buyer and seller. Most agents are not skilled or experienced enough to manage a dual agency transaction.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
Rising mortgage rates affect homebuying decisions
By Tim Kelly Kiernan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While mortgage rates continue to fluctuate due to ongoing inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty, experts project they’ll start to stabilize in the months ahead.

Kevin Romney
Seven common borrowing mistakes for property acquisitions
By Kevin Romney Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Property acquisitions are a great form of consistent revenue generation. However, not everyone has the capital on hand to purchase properties without assistance.

Hayim Mizrachi
Industrial sector ‘darling’ of commercial real estate
By Hayim Mizrachi Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When I look at what’s happening and what’s to come, I like the odds. As Las Vegas continues to navigate the current economy, she will continue to do what she does. Reinvent herself, bigger and better!

Allen Zeller
A new normal: The shift toward a buyer’s market
BY ALLEN ZELLER SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

As we approach a post-pandemic market, interest rates have resurfaced around the 2019 national average, which was the 15-year average before 2020, median sale prices have continuously decreased since June and inventory has tripled over the last three months. Such shifts are defining factors of the market re-balancing and giving buyers some power back.

Allen Zeller
A new normal: The shift toward a buyer’s market
By Allen Zeller Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we approach a post-pandemic market, interest rates have resurfaced around the 2019 national average, which was the 15-year average before 2020, median sale prices have continuously decreased since June and inventory has tripled over the last three months. Such shifts are defining factors of the market re-balancing and giving buyers some power back.

Dan Mumm
Five things that may affect your home’s value during an appraisal
By Dan Mumm Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When it comes to getting the most out of the appraisal process, preparation is key. It’s also important to understand that appraisers are focused on the condition, function and features of the home to ensure the property is appraised at full market value.

Shannon Smith
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.