Realtors are needed now more than ever

Mark Weinberg

Buying a home is easily one of the most important financial purchases a person can make. Today, homebuyers have an overwhelming amount of information on homes for sale at their fingertips online and through third-party sources, such as Zillow. However, sifting through a plethora of houses available can be an incredibly daunting experience for anyone.

Today, more than ever before, working with a Realtor is a necessity. They are your one-stop-shop when it comes to real estate. In recent years, Realtors have shifted their job duties to cater to the ever-changing market. They need to be diverse and give their clients direction to help find, sell or rent the perfect property.

Here are just a few of the wide range of skills and responsibilities that Realtors have added to their toolbox when assisting their clients.

Understanding the finances

It can be overwhelming when buying a home, whether it’s your first home or a move from your current home. This is especially true when it comes to sorting through finances. Bringing in a Realtor to assist with the financial aspects of buying, selling and investing in a home allows the client to feel at ease when navigating through the homebuying or selling process.

Your Realtor can answer an array of necessary financial questions that are not so easily available online. This includes your down payments, investment properties, home loans and other questions that are more specific to your individual needs, such as which loans are better than others, how to save money on a new build and whether or not a certain investment property is worth the risk.

Location is key

One major consideration when it comes to buying a home is the location. Whether that be in the same state you live in or across the country, determining the best place to plant your roots can be a rigorous process. An experienced Realtor knows the zip codes in their coverage areas and even outside their regular regions, like the back of their hand. They have key insights to each area within a town or city and can make educated recommendations on what region would best fit a client’s needs.

Many factors come into play when determining where to buy your next home, such as the school district, hospitals, community demographics and more. Realtors today have a much greater understanding and more accessible data on the various locations that you might be interested in when searching for a home, which can make narrowing down your top communities much easier and more enjoyable.

Not all listings are accessible to everyone

As a homebuyer, choosing the right home by yourself can be difficult, whether you are purchasing a home in a buyer’s or a seller’s market. When deciding on the perfect home, a Realtor can guide you to the best decision using their extensive real estate contacts, tools and accessibility to exclusive listings in order to give their clients the most options and the best deal.

For example, a pocket listing, also referred to as an off-market listing, is not always accessible to a homebuyer who is looking without a Realtor. However, an experienced sales executive can often get their clients in to see the home before it officially hits the market, which can limit competition for the homebuyer and create more opportunities for negotiation.

Analyzing research

We are very fortunate to live in times when homebuyers and sellers have information readily available on their phones or computers. However, doing your own research online can complicate the homebuying process and add unnecessary confusion. Realtors can work with their clients and provide helpful information while still providing insight on a client’s own research.

As the market has changed over the years, Realtors have switched their approach when working with clients. They have become a necessity for finding the best home and getting the best deal, and they are more multifaceted and diverse in their skill set than ever, giving them the edge in today’s ever-changing market.

Mark Weinberg is a seasoned sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and has been an industry expert for almost 30 years.