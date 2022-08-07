99°F
Why it is a must to choose your Realtor wisely?

By Craig M. Tann Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 7, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
Craig M. Tann
Craig M. Tann

In 2021, Las Vegas experienced its most frenzied market in years. Any agent could put a house on the market and it had a considerable chance to sell. But, with the shift in supply and demand 2022 has presented, today’s sellers are experiencing a more competitive market. Making the choice of who you select to represent you and present your home to the market is more important than years past.

An experienced agent should know and understand the value of setting your home apart from the competition. The first impression is essential. All marketing efforts should be strategic to ensure the listing is getting the maximum amount of exposure to get in front of the right potential buyers. This can be done by tailoring marketing techniques to each specific property based on market research and trends in the area.

Utilizing modern marketing techniques has become a minimum to ensure higher foot traffic to your home. With the power of the internet, buyers are doing more research online looking for a more interactive experience.

Property videos and digital walk-throughs allow potential buyers to make the initial connection by allowing them to experience the size and space a home has to offer — making these tools a must when presenting your home to the market.

Leading agencies have a team dedicated solely to marketing properties, not just the agency or agents. This can be a determining factor when choosing your representation. Your home should be treated like a work of art, unique and one of a kind.

For those looking to purchase a home amid today’s landscape, find an agent that understands what unique products mortgage companies are offering. Buyers are not shopping solely for interest rates, but are also considering what other programs and incentives may be available. To put it simply, the solution to the affordability challenges in today’s market is aligning yourself with an agent who has a wide range of options and solutions to help you navigate these potential roadblocks.

With the current state of our market, there may be room to negotiate. Successful agents recognize these opportunities and provide their client with an advantage by negotiating it in the right manner. Find representation that will truly advocate for you.

If you’re a buyer or a seller looking for a Realtor, go online and research the reputation of local agents and their companies. Read reviews, look at their websites, get a feel for their track record, and narrow down your search to three or so agents. Next, give those agents a call and gauge their knowledge of the market. Agents should easily be able to tell you what current inventory looks like, average days houses are sitting on the market and what that agent is proactively doing to promote their current listings.

Craig M. Tann is broker and owner of huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency. For more information, visit huntingtonandellis.com or call 702-521-4358.

