97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

American Institute of Architects holds trade show in Vegas

By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas
June 7, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

Architects and design professionals from across the country will see a different Las Vegas landscape this week on the Strip, in neighborhoods and in downtown compared to what they saw in 2005.

About 20,000 members of the American Institute of Architects will descend upon Las Vegas Wednesday through Friday for the first time in 14 years as part of its annual gathering that had the group in New York City a year ago.

No one is going to confuse Las Vegas with New York, even though it has its own version of historic New York City on the Strip. The theme of this year’s conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center is “Blueprint for a Better Future” as the professionals hold workshops and do tours across the city, addressing the topics of sustainability, building energy performance, revitalization and biophilic design, a concept for increasing connectivity to the natural environment.

More than 600 brands will be on display at the Architecture Expo trade show featuring the latest materials, products and solutions for the architectural community.

Robert Ivy, executive vice president and CEO of the AIA, said that while Las Vegas is a great convention city for its community to get together and learn from one another, there are a lot of lessons to take away from Las Vegas and tours of modern and historic homes, the Smith Center, Container Park and the Strip.

“Some of our leading thinkers have looked at Las Vegas as a place to learn from,” Ivy said. “It’s an iconic America city. We will see it from the outside and inside and see how you make this premier entertainment venue work. Architects love visiting architects and Las Vegas architecture is spectacular, but sometimes over the top.

“Architects can look at these great examples and learn from them. We are interested in the American city, and Las Vegas in some way acts as a laboratory for that.”

Tyler Jones is the founder of luxury homebuilder Blue Heron, which was one of the first to begin creating modern architecture in the valley. The company will be hosting tours of its projects in MacDonald Highlands and Southern Highlands. Jones said it’s great timing to have the architectural community come to Las Vegas.

There’s been an evolution of design since 2005 that saw the Strip get away from themed resorts while homebuilders moved away from Mediterranean and Tuscan designs for more contemporary and modern looks.

“I don’t feel like Vegas has been taken real seriously in the architectural world, and I understand why,” Jones said. “It makes sense. I think we’re maturing as a city, and to have the AIA come here is a nice opportunity for us as a design community to help educate the rest of the industry on what’s going on out here.”

Jones said Las Vegas and the West Coast have a reputation of building faux Mediterranean designs that was “norm’ for residential housing. Architects and design professionals, however, aren’t excited about disingenuous architectural styles like that.

“This hasn’t been a known place for designers,”Jones said. “On the Strip in the past has been about themed resorts that are an interpretation of a pyramid, castle or some other city like Paris. They don’t come across as authentic and interesting in design studies for people in our profession.”

Jones said projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, Encore, CityCenter and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are examples of modern architecture associated with their hotel brands. They are high-quality designs and not a replication from somewhere else in the world.

“All of that is more authentic and genuine to me and to other designers out there, and those are the kind of things bringing Las Vegas to a more mature place in the design community,” Jones said.

That includes the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry and opened in 2010. It will be part of the AIA tours.

“Getting a name like Gehry to do any work in Las Vegas, I know he was adamantly opposed to considering a project in this town,” Jones said.

On the residential side, Jones said there’s been a “massive shift in awareness” with homebuilders understanding that just because there has been a lot of Mediterranean-style in the past doesn’t mean that’s what everyone wants or needs. Jones said he’s glad to be leading a charge that’s been embraced by others in Las Vegas.

“That’s really apparent when you look at some of the new projects out there,” Jones said. “There’s even been a big shift in the last five years. There’s more of a modern aesthetic and functionality with open floor plans, indoor-outdoor relationships, outdoor spaces that take advantage of our climate and sustainable design and energy efficiencies.”

Caron Richardson, program and membership director for AIA Las Vegas, which is hosting the event, said it’s a great opportunity for the local chapter and architects practicing in Southern Nevada to showcase the work done here.

“It’s not just about hospitality, but residential, commercial and public works development that happens,” Richardson said. The architects will see some things tourists normally don’t get to see. “We’re doing some historical residential preservation tours, downtown art tours and typical things like out to Hoover Dam.”

The residential tours are in partnership with the Nevada Historic Preservation Society in the downtown area and feature tours of privately owned homes, Richardson said.

There will be tours of new developments, as well with Downtown Summerlin, on the list, Richardson said. There will be back-of-house tours of hotel-casinos, she said.

“I think people who were here in 2005 and coming back will be surprised at the change,” Richardson said. “The idea that we want to convey is not only do we reinvent ourselves, but we are a source of talented architects who work really hard to make this town interesting, no matter what type of project they are providing services for.”

The desert-modern residential style has evolved since 2005 with award-winning projects, Richardson said. The architects who were here in 2005 won’t recognize the Ruvo Center — or the World Market Center — and how that area is one of the most significant architectural areas of downtown Las Vegas, she said.

“In 2005 that was just a dream in a few people’s eyes, and now it’s a reality,” Richardson said.

There are a lot of preconceived concepts about Las Vegas, whether you’re talking about architecture, lifestyle, culture, the type of people who live here or what they do for a living, Jones said.

“My hope is they are surprised with some of the innovative things going on here,” Jones said. “There has been a meaningful push to mature and do some relevant work.”

Ivy said it’s more than just about architectural design. The AIA members look forward to seeing how Las Vegas moves people, houses them, entertains them and treats them.

“We’re interested in the total community environment,” Ivy said. “What motivation is there in this new environment you are creating for health and human wellness? Thousands of people are moving to Las Vegas, and what is the attraction other than the obvious? How are they going to live together here in comfort and enhanced living environment?”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Designer Angeles Scorsetti creates showcases in home
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

The home, itself, is a series of elaborate showrooms, including the cabana, decorated by the perpetually inspired Scorsetti. All of the furniture and lighting is from their company, Scorsetti Design, which has a studio on 3091 Tompkins Ave. They have access to a library of 1,000 vendors all over the world. The interior decorating firm has created unique looks for many high-end homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

 
Las Vegas estate comes with Tesla for $5.5M — PHOTOS
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

GLH is collaborating with Tesla Inc. and other new technology vendors to create “superluxury homes of the future.” The company’s goalis to showcase intelligent, elegant, automated and eco-friendly homes within an integrated smart community that includes transportationas part of the residents’ lifestyle amenities.

 
New American Remodel built for energy efficiency — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

In seeking a Las Vegas home to turn into a state-of-the-art, high-end luxury remodel, architect Michael Gardner chose what he referred to as a “poorly built” 1950s single-story downtown ranch home on a property with well and water rights in an agriculturally designated area.

 
Las Vegas motorcoach resort offers luxury amenities
By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort has elevated the RV lifestyle to a fine art, with amenities like a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a 24-hour guard gate and concierge services.

 
‘Tanked’ star Brett Raymer lists home for $3.2M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

You haven’t seen or heard the last of Brett Raymer. The quick-talking and energetic former co-star of the Animal Planet reality television show “Tanked” can only been seen on reruns for now. The show recently announced its cancellation after 15 seasons and more than 150 episodes.

The Summit Club has four residents, 35 homes under construction and 30 are in design review. (S ...
Luxury master-planned communities continue to thrive
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The Las Vegas luxury real estate market had its strongest year since the Great Recession and shows no signs of slowing in 2019.

 
Hilltop resort has room for limo: Auction is this weekend
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Sunsets are spectacular from inside the 7,400 square feet of glam and palatial splendor known as Sapphire Oasis at the eastern edge of the valley.

Friday night, participants get a preview of the new Vintage Vegas Modernism Show at the Opening ...
Home + History Tour set for April 26-28
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many of these historic homes and neighborhoods are on display during the fifth annual Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History event April 26-28.