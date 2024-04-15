Home + History Las Vegas returns April 25-28

The 1960s come alive with geometric shapes, bright shades of the color orange and a curricular coffee table. (April Mench)

Las Vegas has a rich collection of historic homes with unique architecture, special touches and distinctive designs.

These houses, built by celebrities, casino owners and executives in the iconic 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s neighborhoods, offer a luxurious glimpse into the past. To truly experience the charm of these historic homes, the Nevada Preservation Foundation is hosting Home + History “A Different Way to Vegas” tours from April 25-28.

The NPF is organizing a four-day event. Participants will be immersed in the past as they enjoy a variety of activities, including guided tours of midcentury neighborhoods, educational seminars, community events, scenic drives, cocktail parties and speaker presentations.

More than 40 tours are available, including guided explorations of the Beverly Greens Historic District, Scotch 80s and Paradise Palms, a midcentury community designed by renowned architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel, known for their work in Palm Springs, California.

Amy Raymer, the NPF board vice president and programming chairwoman, is a testament to the passion for preserving the mature neighborhoods of Southern Nevada. Her journey began in 2013 when she purchased her first home, built in 1981, in the neighborhood of Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard. Her next purchase was a home in the John S. Park neighborhood, which she aimed to renovate to reflect its time period. Her personal experiences and dedication to the cause are a true inspiration.

“Thanks to the Nevada Preservation Foundation, I was able to find period pieces and information so I could restore my home to replicate 1954,” Raymer said. “I had conducted tours for other places such as the Neon Museum and decided to volunteer for the foundation.”

■ The Work, War and Luxury: Historic Huntridge and Marycrest Districts Walking Tour is a journey through the earliest residential developments in Las Vegas. This tour is a walk and a glimpse into the city’s transformation from a desert outpost to a thriving urban community. It showcases the working-class World War II Huntridge and the exclusive Marycrest neighborhood and introduces participants to the local celebrities and business owners of postwar booming Las Vegas.

■Guests will embark on an extraordinary journey with the Atomic Vegas Bus Tour, including an exclusive look inside a private luxury bunker built 23 feet underground for an atomic-blast-prepared Las Vegas family. The adventure will start at the Atomic Museum, with guests transported by double-decker bus to an underground location for a fascinating one-hour guided tour of this untouched 50-year-old time capsule. Afterward, guests will explore the lesser-known sites of the atomic age, including hidden gems like fallout shelters and observation points for nuclear detonations. Along the way, atomic-themed libations will ensure everyone will stay hydrated. As an added bonus, tickets purchased for this tour will give guests half off the Atomic Museum admission throughout the Home + History weekend.

■ The Vintage Vegas Variety Hour + Cocktail Gala will transport guests back to 1971 when the Plaza opened its doors. The cocktail hour will be held in the groovy time capsule showroom before the special behind-the-scenes tour of the Plaza’s iconic digs, including the historic Union Pacific railyard, where it all began back in 1905. There also will be a peek at a formerly hidden mural.

■ Behind the Barriers: An Insider’s View of the Clark County Museum Tour will include the neighborhood of Heritage Street, a collection of restored historic buildings that depict daily life from different decades in Las Vegas, Boulder City and Henderson.

The late April date was selected to kick off Historic Preservation Month in May.

To make a reservation for any of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s April tours and for more information, visit nevada-preservation.org.