81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Designer transforms historic home into wellness spa

This 1986 historical home in District 10 was remodeled by interior designer Ashley Dowd. She re ...
This 1986 historical home in District 10 was remodeled by interior designer Ashley Dowd. She remade it into a wellness spa dream home. It recently sold for $4.295M. (Derek Adabashi)
The fitness room features a variety of free-hand weights and exercise machines, including a tre ...
The fitness room features a variety of free-hand weights and exercise machines, including a treadmill and a dedicated area for stretching. (Derek Adabashi)
BEFORE: The home in the historic Section 10 neighborhood underwent an eight-month remodeling pr ...
BEFORE: The home in the historic Section 10 neighborhood underwent an eight-month remodeling project, costing more than $1 million. (Shelter Modern Design)
A significant task involved transforming the home’s exterior. (Derek Adabashi)
A significant task involved transforming the home’s exterior. (Derek Adabashi)
BEFORE: The 1986 home had never been remodeled and had a lot of pink carpet, wallpaper, curtain ...
BEFORE: The 1986 home had never been remodeled and had a lot of pink carpet, wallpaper, curtains and fixtures. (Shelter Modern Design)
AFTER: The office is now a modern workspace. (Derek Adabashi)
AFTER: The office is now a modern workspace. (Derek Adabashi)
BEFORE: This is how the entry looked before the extensive remodel. (Shelter Modern Design)
BEFORE: This is how the entry looked before the extensive remodel. (Shelter Modern Design)
AFTER: The home's entry is a modern design. (Derek Adabashi)
AFTER: The home's entry is a modern design. (Derek Adabashi)
A unique two-level primary bedroom was converted into a combination upper game room and a lower ...
A unique two-level primary bedroom was converted into a combination upper game room and a lower fitness area. (Derek Adabashi)
In the dining room is a solid wood table that can convert into a Ping-Pong table. (Derek Adabashi)
In the dining room is a solid wood table that can convert into a Ping-Pong table. (Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
Derek Adabashi
Derek Adabashi
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
(Derek Adabashi)
A bath adjacent to the gym showcases luxurious spa amenities, such as a marble steam shower wit ...
A bath adjacent to the gym showcases luxurious spa amenities, such as a marble steam shower with dual showerheads, an infrared sauna, a soaking tub with a marble surround and a double vanity. It even features an oversized closet. (Derek Adabashi)
Reconfiguring the floor plan resulted in a highly functional space by integrating the formal li ...
Reconfiguring the floor plan resulted in a highly functional space by integrating the formal living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and a casual great room. (Derek Adabashi)
More Stories
The Cello Tower high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas is expected to begin construction this ...
Cello Tower high-rise to start construction this fall
The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands launched sale ...
$1.3B Henderson high-rise condo project slated to open in late 2026
Anthony Spiegel of IS Luxury broke the record for luxury home sales this week. He sold a 11,427 ...
$35M home sale in Summerlin’s Summit Club sets Vegas record
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern H ...
Raiders player, NFL analyst top April luxury home sales in Las Vegas
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
May 24, 2024 - 10:48 am
 

It truly is a gift to see beyond what is and envision what could be — especially in home renovation.

Interior designer Ashley Dowd showcased that talent during her extensive transformation of a dated 1986 estate into a wellness retreat.

“The house hadn’t been touched,” Dowd said. “It had pink everywhere: carpet, tile, wallpaper, curtains and fixtures.”

Dowd, the owner of Shelter Modern Design, was contracted to renovate the home on Tioga Pines Circle in the historic Section 10 neighborhood in late 2021.

“The investors who bought the house were going to flip it,” she said. “As we walked through the home, I immediately had in my head what needed to be done.”

The entire renovation took eight months to complete. Dowd’s vision involved modernizing the home while staying true to the architect’s intent. Her first order of business was to eradicate all the pink. Dowd’s strategic vision led to removing walls, moving doors and repurposing spaces. Halfway through the project, Dowd made an unexpected decision.

“I knew we were going to buy it,” she said. “It had a good feel to it. I liked the high ceilings, the big yard, and how it connected to the outside. So, I started gearing things toward my taste.”

Patterning the home to her style, Dowd integrated exclusive wellness amenities into her design. She selected custom features that enhanced the property’s comfort, functionality and overall appeal. One key in fulfilling her goal was converting a unique two-level primary bedroom into a combination upper game room and a lower fitness area.

“It was the most awkward bedroom I’ve ever seen,” Dowd said. “But now, it feels like the right use of the space.”

Dowd’s husband, then fiancé, Greg Dowd, designed the fitness room. He commissioned all the gym parts to be custom-chromed. It features a variety of free-hand weights and exercise machines, including a treadmill and a dedicated area for stretching. Dowd brought in an engineer to inspect the floor to ensure it could accommodate all the weight of the equipment.

“It took a lot of effort to do that,” Dowd said. “But it looks really nice.”

A bath adjacent to the gym showcases luxurious spa amenities, such as a marble steam shower with dual showerheads, an infrared sauna, a soaking tub with a marble surround and a double vanity. It even features an oversized closet.

“I made Greg lay on the floor in the dust so I could trace his body,” Dowd said with a laugh. “I wanted to see how big I should make the bench in the shower. I knew he would want to kick back on it.”

Merging three other spaces created an elegant, voluminous primary suite. The suite’s amenities include a wet bar, fireplace, sitting area, private balcony overlooking the entire property, oversized walk-in closet and resort-style bath. The primary closet became one of the project’s most challenging areas, requiring tearing down the wood framing and starting over. Dowd originally designed a smaller closet under construction when her listing agents, Michael Moed and Alex Adabashi at huntington &ellis, made a significant design recommendation.

“Michael and Alex suggested I should upgrade the closet size and integrate the smaller bedroom attached to it,” Dowd said. “I was trying not to mess with that bedroom, but opening that wall made much more sense. Now it’s a huge closet.”

On the main level, Dowd reconfigured the second primary suite by moving the door and opening the space. It features an oversized closet and a separate massage room with a professional table. Its luxurious bath contains a soaking tub, dual vanity and oversized walk-in shower.

“This room was changed a lot,” Dowd said. “I had to figure out how to connect the spaces and make it more functional.”

In addition to integrating wellness into the design, Dowd meticulously transformed and updated every nook and cranny of the estate, marking it as Dowd’s most ambitious renovation project. She estimated the project cost more than $1 million.

Reconfiguring the floor plan resulted in a highly functional space by integrating the formal living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and a casual great room.

The formal living room features a central marble accent wall with a linear fireplace, which showcases a stylish wood slate paneling accent wall on the opposite side. In the dining room, Dowd purchased a solid wood table that can convert into a pingpong table.

“It’s a beautiful piece of furniture,” she said. “It checked both boxes: It gave us a formal dining table, and if you want to have a frat party here, you can bring the boys over to play pingpong.”

Her neutral color palette complements the modern design, integrating gray, black and white elements with hints of camel and blue. She integrated high-end finishes, designer lighting, refined furnishings and custom cabinetry. French Oak wide-plank hardwood flooring and large-format Italian porcelain slabs throughout the home create a warm, elegant aesthetic.

“One thing that Ashley did in the design is there is no spot in the home where it’s unusable space,” said Michel Moed with the Moed Team at huntington &ellis, a Real Estate Agency. “It’s all usable, and that’s hard to find, especially for this size of home.”

A significant task involved transforming the home’s exterior by removing all the decorative enhancements.

“It was overstimulating on the outside,” Dowd said. “There were columns and rivets and every type of thing attached to the home’s surface. I wanted to create a classic-looking exterior.”

Minimizing the front façade and constructing a striking ribbon-styled driveway transformed curb appeal. The dirt backyard offered a blank canvas. Dowd developed an ample green space and sports court, and she had the pool/spa resurfaced.

The last major exterior project involved an 8-ton crane lifting a mature palm tree over the entire house into the backyard, replacing a dead tree.

“It was quite the undertaking,” Dowd said. “The tree was heavier than we thought it would be.”

After completing the extensive renovation project, the couple purchased the 10,246-square-foot, two-story estate in 2022. Upon assuming ownership in June, they spent the next six months finishing details, such as painting, adding decorative lighting and purchasing high-end furnishings in preparation for hosting their January 2023 wedding. The lush exterior became the venue for the couple’s nuptials, an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends.

After living in the property for more than two years, the couple decided to list it at the beginning of April. In just under 30 days, the property sold for $4.295 million. It was initially listed for $4.85 million through Michael Moed with the Moed Team and Alex Adabashi with the Adabashi Group at huntington &ellis.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Cello Tower high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas is expected to begin construction this ...
Cello Tower high-rise to start construction this fall
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Cello Tower high-rise condominium project announced it has sold 39 of its 240 units valued at $67 million as it prepares to start construction this fall ahead of a late 2026 opening. There are reservations for another 90 residences.

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands launched sale ...
$1.3B Henderson high-rise condo project slated to open in late 2026
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands has sold 46 percent of its 171 high-rise condos valued at $428 million as site-work continues ahead of the project going vertical by October.

Anthony Spiegel of IS Luxury broke the record for luxury home sales this week. He sold a 11,427 ...
$35M home sale in Summerlin’s Summit Club sets Vegas record
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

One year after Celine Dion set the record for a $30 million sale of her unlived home in The Summit Club in Summerlin, her next-door neighbor sold their 1.5-acre estate for $35 million.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern H ...
Raiders player, NFL analyst top April luxury home sales in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

The top sale was $9.5 million for a penthouse on the 43rd floor at the Waldorf Astoria, a recor ...
Las Vegas luxury high-rise condo prices skyrocket
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

High-rise condo sales in Las Vegas, led by strength at the Waldorf Astoria, set a record during the first quarter in the average sales price and price per square foot.

(Levi Ellyson/501Studios/Pro Builder Media)
Vegas luxury embraces green homebuilding
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

Net-zero energy homebuilding has been gaining popularity with luxury designers as they push new boundaries to deliver cutting-edge performance homes to their clients.

 
Raiders general manager buys $4.95M Summerlin home
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco paid $4.95 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin, one of the highlights of March that saw 152 sales of $1 million or higher.

April Mench The 1960s come alive with geometric shapes, bright shades of the color orange and a ...
Home + History Las Vegas returns April 25-28
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF) is hosting Home + History “A Different Way to Vegas” tours from April 25-28.

This modern mountain home in the golf community of Clear Creek Tahoe has listed for $12,750,000 ...
Tahoe mountain home lists for $12.75M: Tesla Cybertruck included
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The home reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings while integrating Tesla’s sustainable, cutting-edge technology — including a complementary Tesla Cybertruck for the buyer.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Cello Tower high-rise to start construction this fall
recommend 2
Vegas chef, once a star on the Strip, returns with new off-Strip gig
recommend 3
Las Vegas builders optimistic about market
recommend 4
Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona
recommend 5
Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin
recommend 6
Large HOAs need secure online presence