Former Las Vegas home of singer Kenny Rogers lists for $3.19M

The one-story home measures 7,249 square feet and has two master suites, two guest bedrooms, 6.5 baths and plenty of living areas, including this charming den. (Huntington & Ellis)

Rich black lacquer cabinetry and black granite counters create a sophisticated modern aesthetic for the gourmet kitchen. Its expansive, central 7-foot-by-9-foot island with sink and casual bar seating nurtures a natural gathering space. (Huntington & Ellis)

A private backyard oasis features a resort-style pool with spa and expansive pool deck. Right off the pool, a covered entertaining cabana is complete with a built-in blender, gas grill, pizza oven, microwave, television, sink, dishwasher, counter seating and bathroom. (Huntington & Ellis)

This home at 500 Shetland Road sits on a 1-acre lot in one of Las Vegas historical district. It and has lots of outdoor space for entertaining.

The home sits on a 1-acre lot. (Huntington & Ellis)

The heart of historic Las Vegas holds a glamourous property that personifies a timeless era and has a rich history marked by notable residents, including the late country music legend Kenny Rogers.

The 7,249-square-foot single-story estate, custom built by late Terrible Herbst owner and founder, Jerry Herbst, in the early 1970s, sits on a 1-acre lot and showcases the iconic architecture of the decade.

“It’s completely custom,” said Kent Smith, co-trustee of the estate. “The design was ahead of its time when it was built.”

The property, at 500 Shetland Road, is listed for $3,199,999 with Darin C. Marques, founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis.

Casino mogul Phil Ruffin and his late ex-wife, Lynne, purchased the property from Rogers in 1998. Rogers owned the property for three years from 1995.

“Renovations began immediately,” said Smith, who is Lynne Ruffin’s son from a previous marriage. “She just had a flair for decorating and decorated the home to make it hers.”

She remained in the home following her divorce from Phil Ruffin in the early 2000s. She later remarried R.T. Smith and lived in the home until she died in 2011. R.T. Smith remained in the home until his passing in 2019.

Kent Smith, with his sister, Michelle Ruffin-Stein, are co-trustees of the estate. They were awarded the property in August after their stepfather’s death.

Since taking possession, he has worked tirelessly to recapture its original luster with fresh paint, upgrades and repairs. The scope of work included refinishing the interior marble floors and the exterior slate tile decking. He replaced the broken glass on interior walls, added lighting and transformed the exterior landscaping.

“For over nine years we lost control of the property,” Smith said. “My main goal was to get the house back to the shape it was in while mom was alive. As it has returned to its original state, it has become more comfortable and more like home.”

The estate features four en suite bedrooms with dual master suites, six and a half bathrooms, an office/library with custom built-ins, formal living room, formal dining room and a great room with a sunken bar.

Architectural elements adding to the timeless appeal include beveled mirrored walls, timbered wood-beamed ceilings, fabric upholstered walls including silk, wainscoting, crown molding, polished marble flooring with gold inlay and natural stone throughout the interior and exterior of the home.

“The quality and level of construction of this home are unmatched,” Marques said. “You don’t see this kind of quality in most custom homes today.”

Access into the estate begins with a private gated entry. Smith refinished the entry’s front stone motor court that provides substantial guest parking.

A grand double-door glass entry leads into the home’s formal foyer, with views of the lush backyard revealed through a door on the opposite side.

Off the main entry, a formal living room features a unique arched gas fireplace providing an intimate, relaxed setting.

The main living area flows seamlessly from the formal dining room, expansive kitchen, office/library, great room with sunken bar and exterior courtyard.

“It’s a great home for entertaining,” Smith said. “My mom loved to have people into her home and extend hospitality regardless of their status in life.”

An iconic 1970s design feature, and focal point for the main living area, is the classic sunken bar lined with padded club chairs. The nostalgic, full-service black bar features a refrigerator, ice maker, sink with a built-in blender and plenty of storage.

Smith recalled several stories centered around the chic bar, including a time when a family relative poured a Dixie cup full of an expensive Louis XIII cognac down the drain after sampling a taste.

“Louis is one of the most expensive cognacs out there, the bottle is Baccarat Crystal,” Smith said. “He poured about $400 down the drain. The room went deathly quiet. From that point on, mom put regular cognac in that bottle and Louis in a decanter.”

The main living area’s walls of windows and sliding glass doors open to the outside with views of the landscaped grounds and voluminous pool deck.

Rich black lacquer cabinetry and black granite counters create a sophisticated modern aesthetic for the gourmet kitchen. Its expansive, central 7-foot-by-9-foot island with sink and casual bar seating nurtures a natural gathering space.

“Mom completely renovated the kitchen,” Smith said. “There was never a time she wasn’t doing something to improve the functionality or appeal of the home.”

An informal built-in seating area right off the kitchen offers comfortable seating for six. The vaulted wood-beamed ceiling gives the kitchen an open, airy feel.

Off the kitchen, the formal dining area is separated from the great room by a two-way gas fireplace showcasing a striking black leather wallpaper surround on both sides. The dynamic surround presents a stylish divide between the two rooms.

“This is a very comfortable, livable home,” Marques said. “You feel you can come in, sit down and relax.”

Both masters, located on opposites sides of the home, access the private backyard through sliding glass doors.

The home’s elegant main master suite features two gas fireplaces, a separate seating area and two oversized walk-in closets with built-ins. A luxurious master bathroom emulates a spa-like resort with marble flooring, an expansive walk-in shower, a jetted Passport tub with marble surround, two water closets and dual vanities.

The opulent secondary master bathroom features a unique two-sided vanity, expansive glassless walk-in shower with marble surround and jetted tub.

Private glass atriums enhance the tranquil ambiance in each of the master bathrooms.

A private backyard oasis features a resort-style pool with spa and expansive pool deck. Right off the pool, a covered entertaining cabana is complete with a built-in blender, gas grill, pizza oven, microwave, television, sink, dishwasher, counter seating and bathroom. A motorized Roman shade offers protection against the elements.

“It’s truly an oasis in the desert,” Smith said about the backyard. “It has an incredible resort feel to it.”

The sizeable backyard features grass, mature landscaping and a serenity walking path that weaves through roses, bushes and tree groves.

“It’s a nice place to sit and contemplate your future,” Smith said about the serenity path. “It gives you access to walk around the entire property.”

The property has no neighboring homes and features an 8-foot fence. Adding to the privacy is the fact there is no homeowner association or fees.

“It’s very private,” Smith said. “My mom loved to entertain. She hosted weddings, charity events, family gatherings and even funerals.”

The estate’s additional features include electronic security shutters on several windows, a brick exterior, a three-car garage with a separate work area and a standing seam metal roof.

“Basically, it’s a forever roof,” Smith said. “It’s very durable and functional.”

Smith said the home could be sold furnished if a buyer was interested.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to get the house back and make it what it was,” Smith said. “I hope it goes to someone who can appreciate the uniqueness of the property and the care that has been put into keeping it what it is.”