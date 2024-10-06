Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sells home for nearly $9M

The Southern Highlands home of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the highest priced sale in the valley during September, fetching $8.55 million, just below its listing price of $8.99 million.

The buyer is listed as a trust with Ronald Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, as the trustee, according to Clark County property records. Brown is a wealth management adviser for professional athletes.

Carr, who left the Raiders a year ago to play for the New Orleans Saints, put his home on the market in August in the exclusive The Estates at Southern Highlands. It was highlighted by Real Estate Millions in 2019.

Stan Hicks with Coldwell Banker Premier was the listing agent, and Brandon Rosenthal with Simply Vegas represented the buyer.

The main two-story house has five bedrooms, seven baths and measures 8,628 square feet. The casita that measures 1,000 square feet has two bedrooms and two baths.

The listing described the home as secluded and perfect for athletes or entertainers. The main residence was designed and built as a true Modern Tuscan Transitional, with an open custom-designed interior featuring high-end finishes, bespoke furnishings, designer cabinetry and countertops, flooring and lighting selections throughout, all handpicked by the owner.

The No. 2 sale in September was for $6.57 million on Barney Street in the northwest valley. The seller was Marianne Barney, and the buyer was an LLC. Trent Taylor with Keller Williams MarketPlace represented both parties.

The home sits on 14 acres and measures more than 12,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms and eight baths between the one-story main house, guest house and two-story guest condos. The property has a 10-car garage and large workshop. The estate possesses a fruit orchard and a backyard with a pool, waterfalls, slide, hot tub and barbecue area.

The site is divided into 11 parcels with the residences on 2.2 acres. The main home was built in 1999.

The No. 3 sale was for $5.78 million on Lairmont Place in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

The two-story home built in 2022 measures 6,146 square feet with four bedrooms and seven baths. The home sits on 0.53 acres and has eight garage spaces with the ability to park six cars near the basketball court.

The buyers were the Dilandri Living Trust with Brendan and Jamie Dilandri as trustees, according to Clark County records. Dilandri is the owner of Brendan DiLandri Deli Provisions. Michael Leandro Garland was the seller, represented by Billy O’Keefe with eXp Realty.

The main-level entry includes the master bedrooms, kitchen, great room, office, second bedroom and bar with Strip views. The property has a glass balcony, a 50-foot pool and spa with outdoor televisions and a fire lounge. It sits along the fourth hole of the DragonRidge golf course. There’s a putting green on a large grass area facing the golf course.

The No. 4 sale was for $5.35 million in Seven Hills in Henderson.

Michael and Maryse Mazanin were the buyers, and Pedro Saavedra was the seller. Dominik Neal with RE/MAX Legacy was the listing agent, and Alese Morrow with MDB Realty was the buyer’s agent.

The home, built in 2008, measures 10,871 square-feet with five bedrooms and eight baths and sits on 0.68 acres. It has six garage spaces. The property sits atop the 17th hole of the Rio Secco Golf Course with Strip and mountain views. The property has a separate casita all en suites with outdoor patio space or balcony.

Four of the bedrooms, casita, living room, family room and kitchen have Strip views. The upstairs primary suite has separate baths, fireplace, bar with Miele coffee system and steam shower. The kitchen has Viking appliances, Miele Coffee system and four ovens. A butler’s pantry has warming drawers and wine coolers. The home also has a movie theater with a bar and a half bath. The outdoor space has patio covers throughout. And the property features an infinity pool and spa, fire pit and fire bowls. There’s an indoor/outdoor pass through bar from the family room.

The No. 5 sale was on Red Arrow Drive in Summerlin for $4.95 million.

The two-story home and guest quarters measures 7,219 square feet with four bedrooms and 5½ baths. It was built in 2003 and sits on 0.72 acres. It has a three-car garage.

Robert McBeath with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the listing agent for Robert McBeath, and Rob Jensen of the Rob Jensen Co. was the buyer’s agent for Zachary Bagans.

The main house is made up of three bedrooms, three baths and one half-bath. The house totals 5,355 square feet and shares a roofline with a 1,864 square-foot casita that features guest quarters including a 3/4 bath.

There’s an exercise room that includes a golf simulator, a bar and entertainment space. There’s a resort-style backyard that includes a courtyard, covered basketball/volleyball/tennis court, covered swim-up full bar/barbecue space and a pool and spa. It has a covered patio.

There were 135 September sales on the Multiple Listing Service of $1 million and greater, surpassing the previous high of 129 in 2021, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Jensen said there were 444 sales for homes over $1 million in the third quarter, which is up 12.8 percent from 391 sales in the third quarter of 2023. The sales figure also broke the record of 412 in 2021, he said.