Lake Tahoe retreat for sale at $13,495,000

Martis Camp is a year-round Lake Tahoe retreat in Truckee, California, about an eight-hour drive from Las Vegas. The 2,177-acre private luxury ski and golf community offers only one membership per property in the world-class mountain community. However, a move-in-ready luxury mountain home, 8186 Valhalla Drive (Home 182), is on the market at $13,495,000 with two homeowner/property memberships to Martis Camp. This is the opportunity for two co-owners to purchase a first or second home, enjoy the current ski season, and get ready for the summer months.

The architecture incorporates indigenous granite masonry to create strength and grounding on the exterior. (Vance Fox)

The home's large windows provide views to Lookout Mountain, which is part of Northstar Ski Resort. (Vance Fox)

The dining room features interior beams that are trestle wood reclaimed timbers, stressed hickory floors and custom ironwork. It opens to an outdoor kitchen and sitting area. (Vance Fox)

Down the hall is an office and one of two primary suites with a fireplace. (Vance Fox)

“One very unique feature of the home is the availability of two club memberships to Martis Camp,” said Jeffrey Hull of Martis Camp Realty. The covenants, conditions and restrictions for Martis Camp allow owners to rent out the property for 30 days or more (long term), but renters are not allowed to use the membership to Martis Camp.

“The floor plan works so well with the natural contours of the land. It feels very natural in its setting. Its function is an exceptional combination of privacy for guests in their rooms, yet offers a very open and connected social space,” Hull said.

The timeless architecture incorporates indigenous granite masonry to create strength and grounding on the exterior. The interior beams are trestle wood reclaimed timbers, stressed hickory floors and custom ironwork with the granite masonry continuous from the exterior to the interior at the fireplace. When walking into the entry vestibule, the great room is located to the left, with the four-sided fireplace, which ties the great room and kitchen together.

“There are views to Lookout Mountain, which is part of Northstar Ski Resort, with a unique experience where someone can step off the back terrace onto the trail system within the community,” Hull said. “That trail system also connects to the National Forest in Martis Camp with great access.”

The kitchen features a vast counter with seating and a dining room table. Down the hall is an office and one of two primary suites with a fireplace. The media room, also with a fireplace, features a big-screen TV and views of Lookout Mountain.

There is another office and second primary suite with a separate sitting area, library, spacious bath and immediate access to the outside veranda. A custom-railed staircase guides residents upstairs to a second split-level media room with a sink, fridge, big-screen TV and room for billiards or table tennis. Down the hall is a bedroom with views, a spacious bath, and two bunkrooms, one with corner window couches (sleeps eight) and another with views of Sawtooth Mountain.

Outside, there is an expansive outdoor patio and entertaining space. The self-sustaining detached guesthouse features its own one-car garage, carport, mini kitchen, fireplace, big-screen TV, large bath and two bedrooms. There is a terrace with pavers and a fire pit.

“The driveway on this property is a combination of asphalt and pavers. There is a small roundabout in the driveway entry court, with a two-car garage connected to the main house and ample parking for guests,” Hull said.

Martis Camp in Truckee, California, offers private ski access to Northstar California Resort and an acclaimed Tom Fazio 18-hole golf course.