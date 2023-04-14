72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Millions

Midcentury Vegas cool remembered

By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
April 14, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
One luxury home on the tour was custom-built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo. In ...
One luxury home on the tour was custom-built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo. In October 1952, they operated the Sahara. The living room retains retro features of black lava rock walls, gold veined mirrors and period-correct lighting. (Robert Baker Photography)
One of the centerpieces of the home custom built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo ...
One of the centerpieces of the home custom built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo is the built-in lava-backed bar. (Robert Baker Photography)
The group participating in The Nevada Preservation Foundation Home + History tours in 2019 bond ...
The group participating in The Nevada Preservation Foundation Home + History tours in 2019 bonded over knowledge and experience. (Photo courtesy of Amy Raymer)
The black lava rock walls with built-in fireplace is one of the retro features of the home of f ...
The black lava rock walls with built-in fireplace is one of the retro features of the home of former Sahara executives. The Strip hotel-casino opened in 1952. (Robert Baker Photography)
The Nevada Preservation Foundation Home + History tours in 2019 highlighted the historic homes ...
The Nevada Preservation Foundation Home + History tours in 2019 highlighted the historic homes in iconic neighborhoods. (Nevada Preservation Foundation)
Amy Raymer, Programming Committee chair and board member of Nevada Preservation Foundation, wil ...
Amy Raymer, Programming Committee chair and board member of Nevada Preservation Foundation, will be one of the tour guides. (Nevada Preservation Foundation)
The chef's kitchen features the original custom cabinetry, quartz counters and updated applianc ...
The chef's kitchen features the original custom cabinetry, quartz counters and updated appliances. (Robert Baker Photography)

Historic homes still stand in Las Vegas, offering luxury with unique architecture, special touches and distinctive designs. Celebrities, casino owners and casino executives built expansive houses in the 1950s and 1960s iconic neighborhoods.

To take a trip back in time, the Nevada Preservation Foundation will offer Home + History “A Celebration of Vegas Cool” tours of some of these historic homes April 27-30.

The Beverly Green neighborhood tour highlights the hip and cool of the midcentury period when some influential people called it home. The Chic + Fab Walk + Talk 90-minute tour will be held both on April 28 and April 29. Attendees will walk through this historically designated neighborhood and learn about California Modernism, International Style and the Cinderella Ranch.

One luxury home on the tour was custom-built by casino executives Frank and Shirlee Schivo. In October 1952, they operated the Sahara, and, according to their son, were hands-on and would greet guests. Living close to the resort, their sprawling one-story home in the Beverly Green neighborhood is a short 1½ miles from the Sahara. The one-story, five-bedroom, four-bath midcentury modern home was built in 1962 and is currently occupied by its newest owner, who purchased it in 2019.

Spanning 3,373 square feet and sitting on 0.34 acres, the lush property also includes a two-car garage bordered by a massive wet deck and covered patio on a 14,810-square-foot double lot. Pool views of the ultra-modern pool and spa can be seen throughout the home.

Cirque du Soleil artist Kent Caldwell revitalized the home but maintained the retro features of black lava rock walls, a built-in lava-backed bar, midcentury modern wallpaper, gold veined mirrors and period-correct lighting. Chef’s kitchen features the original custom cabinetry, double islands, quartz counters, updated appliances and a copper sink. The primary bathroom includes dual shower heads, the 18-inch rainfall shower and spa bench, and the sunken mosaic tile tub.

Nevada Preservation Foundation expanded its base by partnering with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, public history department. The foundation fosters an appreciation of the historic Las Vegas Valley. The foundation promotes, educates and advocates for preserving Las Vegas’ landmark community resources, urban sustainability and community development.

One of the tour guides, Amy Raymer, is the Programming Committee chair and board member of the foundation and first joined the organization as a volunteer in 2018. She has always loved midcentury homes, purchasing her first one in the neighborhood of Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard in 1981. She bought her next midcentury home in the John S. Park neighborhood and wanted to bring the house “back to the time period.”

“I would lean on Nevada Preservation Foundation to help me find period pieces and information so I could restore my home to reflect 1954,” Raymer said. “I had conducted tours for other places such as the Neon Museum and decided to volunteer for the foundation.”

According to Raymer, the Home + History “A Celebration of Vegas Cool” tours feature 10 open houses reminiscing about the midcentury period. “It will be as if people have entered a time capsule.” Another home she is excited to highlight on tour is a residence in Paradise Palms that encompasses midcentury Palm Springs in Southern Nevada.

After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the eighth annual cultural heritage and architecture tour will provide an authentic look at the historic architecture of Las Vegas through stories of the homes and their iconic owners. The foundation will host more than 20 tours through biking, walking or bus tours. April was selected due to the weather as well as celebrating National Decorating Month, National Landscaping Architecture Month and National Gardening Month, according to the National Day Calendar.

To make a reservation for any of Nevada Preservation Foundation’s April tours as well as for more information, visit homeandhistorylv.com.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
5
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas custom lot sales drops
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sale of lots for custom homes slowed in 2022 with the economy and higher interest rates, but actor Mark Wahlberg led the way, spending $15.6 million in The Summit Club for 2.5 acres.

Don Kuhl
BHHS retains top spot as the No. 1 luxury brokerage
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has retained the top spot as the No. 1 luxury brokerage in Las Vegas but was surpassed by Realty One Group as the leader in dollar volume of all property types.

Suite sitting area with views of the Strip. (Aeon Jones, AVIA Media Group)
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“We wanted to keep the integrity of the home,” listing agent Chrishena Stanley said. “The intention was never to make it super modern. All our renovations were to make that beautiful Strip view the focal point.”

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn's "Jungle Palace" on Valley Drive is expected to close this ...
‘Jungle Palace’ expected to close for $3M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The family behind the Carden Circus International are under contract to pay $3 million for the home of the late Strip performers Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn and plan to preserve the home as a shrine to the duo and possibly turn it into an overnight rental and tourist attraction.

The New American Home in Ascaya was showcased at the recent International Builder’s Show. It ...
New American Home to list for $15M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The 2023 New American Home exceeds expectations on every level — from sophisticated design to sustainability.

The No. 2 sale in 2022 for luxury new homes was a Sun West Custom Homes mansion that sold for $ ...
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Led by a $14.5 million sale to actor Mark Wahlberg, the Las Vegas new-home luxury market hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down despite rising mortgage rates impacting the new-home sales as a whole.

Former “Jersey Shore” regular Jennifer Harley, a Las Vegas Realtor, is selling her Summerli ...
‘Jersey Shore’ regular lists Summerlin home for $1.496M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Nestled against The Cliffs, a gated community in Summerlin, Jen Harley’s modern-designed, two-story home features four en suite bedrooms, an executive office, an oversized loft with theater and a resort-styled backyard.

A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
Provided Content

A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' Summit Club condo was the top January sale. It sold for $10 ...
Raiders owner’s Summit Club condo sells for $10.5M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis sold his Summit Club condo for $10.5 million, topping the luxury sale chart in January that got off to a solid start in 2023.

More stories for you
Historic Las Vegas tours set for April 27-30
Historic Las Vegas tours set for April 27-30
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
Priceless Strip view the focus of $4M Sunrise Manor mansion remodel
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
‘Jungle Palace’ expected to close for $3M
‘Jungle Palace’ expected to close for $3M
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory