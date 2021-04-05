‘Palace in the Sky’ penthouse lists for $15M

The “Palace in the Sky” at Panorama Towers rises above Dean Martin Drive behind the Strip, showcasing sophisticated artistic expression through its intricate architectural detailing and extraordinary finishes.

It’s known as the “Palace in the Sky.”

Rising above Dean Martin Drive behind the Las Vegas Strip, Panorama Towers unit 2503 showcases sophisticated artistic expression through its intricate architectural detailing and extraordinary finishes.

“This unit is a fusion of grandeur style with a contemporary open layout,” Red Luxury Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder Leah Marie Monroe said. “It is a world-class property.”

The rare three-level custom-designed unit is listed for $15 million through Michael Zelina, broker, co-founder and owner of Red Luxury Real Estate.

The palatial penthouse features a private upper-level master suite with spa-like bath, an intimate rejuvenation theater, $3 million worth of backlit onyx, a glass-panel dance floor hand-painted to reflect a koi pond, a Swarovski Rose chandelier and a pneumatic vacuum elevator. The exquisite residence further provides lower-level guest quarters, engineered mosaic waterfall features and a 1,500-square-foot sky deck with a hibachi grill.

Originally designed as the builder’s private penthouse, the current owner purchased it as a gray shell unit in 2013. According to Monroe, the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, spent the next six years passionately designing and creating a personal sanctuary.

“She spared no expense in turning this space into an architectural centerpiece,” Monroe said. “She has a background in tactile design, so she incorporated specific textile elements to add a three-dimensional depth throughout the space. It was a true labor of love.”

Drawing inspiration from her European travels, love of nature and feng shui philosophy, the owner’s design envelopes distinctive elements into a one-of-a-kind harmonious design.

“She traveled all over the world and loves the grandness of the palaces,” Monroe said. “Yet her diverse cultural upbringing and experiences taught her to honor the smallest of detail with respect to nature allowing one to experience an organic and harmonious flow within her grand designs.”

According to Monroe, a significant challenge for the project was the size limitation of the tower’s freight elevator. Overcoming the challenge meant engaging a helicopter company to deliver the unit’s pneumatic elevator.

“It had to be first encased inside four huge, specially built stainless-steel containers,” Monroe said. “Then hoisted up to the deck on the 25th floor.”

The clear cab air-driven elevator transports up to five passengers and accesses all three levels.

Another challenge was gaining approval from the condo association and Las Vegas for the heavy materials used in constructing the unit. The weight of the marble, granite and expansive chandeliers had to be calculated by engineers and submitted for approval.

“Building in a high-rise is a big challenge in itself,” Monroe said. “There is more approval needed and more time for coordinating with the rules, limited hours of operation and so forth.”

Only a select few have entered the unit’s grand double-door entry. The grand foyer flows into an expansive formal living room. Asian design philosophies influenced the overall layout, centering the flow around this main living area.

“The entire layout is centered around a grand 3,000-square-foot courtyard-like great room,” Monroe said. “With a rose-gold lighted glass and crystal circular floating staircase as the focal point.”

The elegant two-story room features curved backlit onyx walls, marble flooring with backlit onyx medallion inlays, custom-designed furniture, timeless art pieces and a stunning staircase.

Bordered by a 32-foot curved glass wall, the living space showcases incredible panoramic Strip views. The curvature of the tower exterior is replicated throughout the interior of the unit. The strategic curved lines built into the design enhance the flow of energy and promote harmony.

As harmony is key to the owner’s vision, the tranquil curved lines are balanced using vibrant features. As an example, the striking Starburst Constellation chandelier is positioned above the curved staircase.

“The chandelier is inspired by the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City’s Lincoln Center,” Monroe said. “There are several of these iconic Starburst chandeliers throughout the unit.

“The unit’s décor has an eye-popping appeal,” Monroe continued. “From lighting to complementary textures, materials and techniques; different design elements work together to create a balanced sensory stimulation throughout the entire space.”

Another remarkable design feature is the use of countless fine crystals. Lining the 32-foot glass wall and embellishing the floating staircase, the crystals enhance the grandeur of the space.

According to Monroe, the crystals generate a rainbow effect on the floor when the sun is in a certain position.

“When the sunlight hits the thousands of crystals, it brings a cosmic energy and magic to the entire space,” Monroe said. “It’s a veritable experience not only seen but felt.”

Luminescence is another prominent dimension of the owner’s overall vision. Many of the unit’s features are enhanced by LED and other lighting sources to create a distinct atmosphere.

“At nighttime, the whole unit glows,” Monroe said. “That’s the unique aspect of it. You don’t really see the detail of the lighting until twilight happens.”

Off the central room, a formal living space with an ultra-thin linear gas fireplace set in a book-matched marble wall completes the space with an unprecedented focal point.

“When you’re purchasing this scale of marble sheets,” Monroe said. “It’s challenging to match them up and make them seamless.”

Off the living room, the soft blue soundproof walls and matching stackable doors of the rejuvenation theater result in an ultimate private hideaway. The room features a custom-crafted crystal dragon art piece suspended from the ceiling.

The kitchen wraps around a central wall of fossil-embedded black marble, which also graces the countertops. An elevated bar wraps around the perimeter of the kitchen and features a $50,000 designed waterfall-edge, backlit onyx bar top and two hammered copper sinks.

The sophisticated design continues with the use of multilayered, lacquer-painted custom cabinetry, professional Wolf appliances, marble backsplash and glimmering range hood. A colorful tile art piece made by a Croatian company offers a striking contrast to the black marble.

Off the kitchen, a custom-designed 72-inch round backlit onyx dining table matches the onyx inlay of the main-level marble flooring.

“The T. Nickolas Co., who installed lots of interesting marble design work for Vegas casinos, did almost all the marble and tile work,” Monroe said. “He matched the custom design on the dining table onto the main floor.”

Adorned with crystals, the curved staircase ascends to a private master suite with hand-painted, custom-etched glass doors. The striking doors give the illusion of a transparent forest. The suite’s elegance is highlighted by white marble flooring, a custom metal rose-shaped art wall, private balcony and separate sitting area. Floor-to-ceiling windows draw the eye outward to an unencumbered view of the Strip.

The opulent master bath features an oversized multi-jet, double-bench marble shower with 3D etched-glass walls and door.

The copious room offers complete relaxation in a marble-encased Jacuzzi tub. Marble steps lead up to the elevated spa-like experience bordered by a nature-inspired tile wall. The bathroom has dual vanities, separate lighted makeup area and multiple water closets.

The upper level features an executive office overlooking the main level, comfortable great room with built-ins and a guest bath that offers a sauna and $7,000 Maya high-tech, walk-in shower. The high-tech unit features a touch-screen control panel, 10 acupuncture jets, 16 whirlpool jets and a high-efficiency steam engine.

The lower-level guest quarters feature a gourmet kitchen adorned with custom black and red artwork on the walls and flooring. Natural light pours into the kitchen through the glass-panel dance floor above. A formal living room, expansive bedroom with private balcony and luxurious bath featuring a Maya high-tech shower provide the unit’s guests world-class living.

Located at 4525 Dean Martin Drive, the 635-unit Panorama Tower complex encompasses over 10 acres. It offers residents luxurious amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, pool and Jacuzzi, private cabanas, separate his-and-her spa facilities, massage, sauna and steam rooms, theater, wine cellar, racquetball court, concierge services and 24/7 security.