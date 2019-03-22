MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison lists Las Vegas home for nearly $4M — VIDEO

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
March 22, 2019 - 4:19 pm
 

Rick Harrison, the star of “Pawn Stars” on the History Channel, knows who he is, and his Red Rock Country Club house in Summerlin that he’s put on the market reflects it.

The 8,845-square-foot home at 2556 Red Arrow Drive in its own gated community of Red Rock Estates inside Red Rock Country Club is on the market for $3.99 million. Harrison bought the house built in 2001 more than three years ago but with his six children grown he no longer needs the space and has found a new home.

“It’s like Rick from ‘Pawn Stars’ so there’s going to be some odd stuff in here,” Harrison said as he gave a tour of his home. “That’s a 200-year-old door, and that’s 150-year-old door, and that’s an 800-year-old window right there.”

It’s actually, he added, a 12th century stain glass window from England he bought six or seven years ago from an architectural salvage yard in California for $400 and is worth $35,000. It’s just inside the entrance to the home and visible from a sitting area with oversized Christopher Guy chairs where the bright green paint from the adjacent fireplace stands out in the room.

“The house is pretty colorful,” Harrison said. “The fireplace is painted with automotive paint and so is most of the crown molding and the doors. It’s $500 to $1,500 a gallon, and you can’t get those kinds of colors with regular paint. The automotive paint washes 100 times better, and I have six kids and a bunch of grandkids so we know how that is.”

When Harrison and his wife, Deanna, moved into the home, Harrison said it was like a flashback to 1985, even though the home was built in 2001. Everything from the cabinets, ceilings, walls and countertops were white and it looked dated, he said.

“My wife is a great designer, and I can’t sit around and not do anything,” Harrison said. “We did some incredible work on this place.”

They spent about $600,000 on renovations. The flooring in the formal sitting room is made of granite that is acid-washed, cut into planks and laid like a hardwood floor at a cost of $45,000.

“It is a cool effect and if you have a house like this, you need things like that,” Harrison said.

When the home was custom built, the original owner spared no expense in the home, according to Harrison’s Realtor Zar Zanganeh, owner of Luxe Estates &Lifestyles. For example, the exterior of the home is made out of Jerusalem limestone and worth more than $1 million, he said.

“Some things we didn’t change,” Harrison said. “There’s marble crown molding in the bathroom, and they spared no expense. Everything about the house in amazing. There’s incredible woodwork in the office. It’s burled walnut, and it’s pricey. The raw logs are about $8 a pound.”

The office was Harrison’s favorite part of the home to hang out and read as a self-described book nerd. He said when in the office he felt like he was in a 17th century English manor.

Just outside the office is the sitting area and formal dining room that Harrison said was used a lot because they liked to host dinner parties.

The home has two bedrooms on the lower level and two on the upper level. A gym also can be used as a bedroom. The home has seven baths.

There’s a 12-seat home theater with a 150-inch screen and a curtain. A wine cellar holds more than 1,000 bottles.

The home has a traditional layout but the family room with a large-screen television and kitchen are combined, and the family spent a lot of time in that part of the house. Adjacent to it is an atrium that opens to the back and is a room for plants and adds humidity to the home, Zanganeh said.

The home has and elevator and a central sound system where someone with a phone can play music in any room, Harrison said. There’s even a backup generator if the power goes off.

In the front of the home are views of the Red Rock Canyon’s Spring Mountains and in the rear are views of the Strip and overlooking the Arroyo Golf Club. The game room upstairs has a balcony at the back of the home.

The backyard has a lagoon-style pool and elevated spa, and gate that leads to the golf course. There’s a 10-foot waterfall and lazy river that leads into the pool. The backyard also has an outdoor kitchen.

Harrison said they chose the neighborhood because their kids went to high school in the area but since the kids are grown they no longer need the space. Besides, he said, he has 29 cars and an 11-car garage and needs room for not only cars but for his other passions such as welding in his workshop and horses.

Harrison, who has a home in Oregon, recently bought a 1.5-acre ranch home measuring 4,500 square feet in the northwest valley in unincorporated Clark County where he now resides. He plans to add a 4,000-square-foot garage.

“The HOA is not big on me welding and having 1 million machines in my garage,” Harrison said jokingly of his Red Rock Country Club home.

Harrison said his family loved their Summerlin neighborhood that he called “one of the coolest streets in town.” The street is closed off during Halloween and there’s food trucks and a festival atmosphere.

It also has great security, mentioning he left his door open for 15 minutes to take groceries into the house and security showed up to find out if there were any problems. Harrison plays golf so he also enjoyed living next to a course.

Zanganeh said selling the home of a celebrity like Harrison’s helps in a transaction because it brings a lot of attention to the property and often results in a higher value. Many celebrity owners are willing to meet with the buyer or have dinner with them and that adds to the selling point. Harrison said he’d be willing to do that with his home.

Harrison just finished the 16th season of “Pawn Stars” and is looking forward to a 17th season and for years to come if the History Channel wants to do it. He said ratings continue to be strong, and the program is on in 150 countries and in 138 languages. His pawn store continues to be a top non-gaming tourist attraction and gets 2,000 visitors a day.

“Everyone likes to learn history,” Harrison said. “They just don’t like to hear it from a professor looking at notes. They like to hear it, like it’s from their uncle, and that’s how I explain history. I’m just a normal guy and blue-collar historian, and people keep tuning in. I don’t have to do it. As long as I’m having fun and they’ll have me I’ll keep doing it.”

Harrison feared early on that the show would have a shelf life because they wouldn’t have enough interesting items to showcase on the show. The publicity, however, got people to bring in their property and “we get to pick the craziest items.”

Harrison doesn’t buy everything. He’s cautious about some art, fearing he won’t be able to sell it. He’s even turned down a duffel bag of human skulls a man got from a dental school.

“There was no way I was going to buy them,” Harrison said. “What am I going to do with them?”

Harrison said he makes mistakes with his deals but joked the best deal he ever made was marrying his wife.

As for the deals with his house, the Christopher Guy chairs and dining room setup and even the stain glass window worth $35,000 can be had by the new owner, Harrison said.

“It’s all negotiable,” Harrison joked.

Just like his show.

