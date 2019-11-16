67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers looking for more Vegas remodels to film

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
November 15, 2019 - 4:37 pm
 

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are searching the Las Vegas Valley for homes that are diamonds in the rough: beloved properties with good bones the brothers can transform into the homeowner’s “forever home.”

“I think ‘Forever Home’ has more heart,” Jonathan Scott said of the Brothers new HGTV series “Property Brothers: Forever Home.” “Because we’re finding out why somebody fell in love with their home.”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” currently has a casting call out for 20 homeowners in the Las Vegas area. The show, inspired by viewer requests, focuses on renovations that allow the homeowner to convert their existing house into a forever home.

“We want people who are invested,” Jonathan Scott said. “This is a real renovation with real people.”

Each renovation is designed and conducted by Jonathan, Drew and their team of experts. Working with local general contractors, each project comes with a warranty once the home is completed.

“We try and take the stress off the shoulders of the homeowners,” Jonathan Scott said. “It’s important for us to make sure people realize we’re not just some fly-by-night company. We literally want to create a forever home they can stay in for the rest of their lives.”

Each accelerated five- to seven-week project will be showcased on an episode of “Property Brothers: Forever Home.”

The show launched this year on HGTV. It has Drew returning to his roots — getting his hands dirty — assisting his brother, Jonathan, and the team in the renovation.

“The exciting thing is I got Drew to do the work,” Jonathan Scott said. “So he’s in there with me renovating, demoing. He’s doing stuff.”

In each episode, Drew Scott also tours existing homes with homeowners to gain inspiration for their renovation.

Eligibility for the show requires participants to own their home in the Las Vegas area, have a renovation budget of at least $90,000 and be willing to move out of the home during the renovation.

Participation in the program also requires owners to be available for approximately seven days of filming staggered throughout the renovation. Due to tight time constraints, renovations are limited to the existing space, meaning the show will not take on any additions or extensions of the property.

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” officially started casting for Las Vegas in September.

“We start renovations in February and continue to open projects well into April,” said series producer Sarrah Sayami.

She said the Vegas episodes will start airing in September.

“Renovations are stressful and costly, and that’s when everything is going well,” Sayami said. “With the Brothers and their team on the job, you know your home, budget and timeline are in the best hands.”

The Brothers are finishing up projects in Toronto.

“We filmed in Vegas for the first four months of this year,” Jonathan Scott said. “It was probably one of the best seasons we’ve done.”

A highlight from the show’s first season was the Scott Brothers’ home renovation for their brother, JD, and his then-fiancé, now wife, Annalee. They transformed their midcentury, modern Las Vegas abode with a budget of $130,000.

“Giving them their dream home was a big thing for us,” Drew Scott said.

Anyone interested in transforming their home can visit propertybrothers.com and fill out the application. The application deadline is February.

“Submit your application,” Drew Scott said to those interested. “And maybe we’ll be hanging out in the new year.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
Builders say they are designing bigger and more elaborate garages for luxury homes. (Blue Heron)
Garages play big role in luxury homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

When it comes to luxury homes in Las Vegas, it’s not just about the great room, master bedroom or even the pool. For some, it’s all about the garage.

Carmine Vento goes all out with the Halloween decor. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)
Vegas luxury neighborhoods get in the spirit of Halloween
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

The angry tree in Carmine Vento’s front yard is snarling at passersby. The spider is wildly menacing and the guy with the pirate at the end of the driveway is just as suspect. Cars slow down with faces inside gawking at the motely crew that is cackling, convulsing, spewing smoke and mingling with the undead.

This modern cabin at Mount Charleston is at Echo View. (Mount Charleston Realty Inc.)
Couple spends $1M to renovate Mount Charleston cabin
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Set amongst the stunning backdrop of Mount Charleston peak, Amanda and Nick Toors mountain retreat is an incomparable escape.

A gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the former Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen on Oct. 7, 2 ...
Wayne Newton’s former ranch in Las Vegas sells for $10.53M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Wayne Newton’s former 36-acre ranch, Casa de Shenandoah, and surrounding commercial property, has been sold for $10.53 million as part of two distinct real estate transactions.

 
Spanish Trail Country Club estate lists for $18.5M
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

By the time visitors reach the front door of 93 Spanish Gate, they’re deep into a dense and impeccably groomed tropical paradise within the Spanish Trail Country Club.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and QB Derek Carr, right. (The Assoicated Press)
Raiders’ Gruden, Carr building homes in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Mystery solved on where Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his quarterback Derek Carr will be neighbors when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020.