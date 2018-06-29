Summerlin house lists for nearly $7M — PHOTOS

Hidden west of the Las Vegas Valley is the exclusive Ridges Promontory neighborhood, with an available custom-designed estate, rich in amenities.

The home has a pool, spa and fire features in the backyard. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

A striking art piece, “Orpheus” by Richard MacDonald reaches up toward the dome, providing a visually stunning effect. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

This 12,213-square-foot estate at 26 Promontory Ridge Drive is listed for $6,997,500. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

Dr. Amir Bacchus and wife, Colleen, have listed their Summerlin home for nearly $7 million.

The formal dining room comfortably seats 12. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

A striking art piece, “Orpheus” by Richard MacDonald reaches up toward the dome, providing a visually stunning effect. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The living room. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The kitchen. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

An informal dining area opens to the patio. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The master suite. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The 35-foot ceilings rise to a 10-foot, round, glass domed ceiling. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The large patio has views of the Spring Mountains. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The Ridges Promontory neighborhood is in Summerlin. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The three-level, 12,213-square-foot estate at 26 Promontory Ridge Drive is listed for $6,997,500. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The house has a putting green. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The home has an English-styled office with mahogany built-ins. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The home has a vibrantly colored, French-inspired formal living room. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The home has indoor-outdoor living features. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The master bath. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

Game room. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The theater. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

The home has a 10-car garage. (Randy Shankula Spotlight Photography)

Hidden west of the Las Vegas Valley is the exclusive The Ridges Promontory neighborhood, with an available custom-designed estate, rich in amenities.

“We loved the location on the far west of the valley with the open spaces, quiet and beauty of the surrounding mountains and views,” homeowner Dr. Amir Bacchus said. “The overall master plan of Summerlin, we believe, is unmatched to any other place in the city.”

The three-level, 12,213-square-foot estate at 26 Promontory Ridge Drive is listed for $6,997,500 through Ivan Sher, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties.

“I see a family, because of the number of bedrooms and size of the house,” Sher said about the potential buyer. “It’s has great entertaining potential, as well.”

It features six en suite bedrooms, including a master and junior masters suites, nine baths, an English-styled office with mahogany built-ins, private, 15-seat theater with plush stadium seating, game room, gym, an elevator, sports court, putting green, heated resort pool with infinity edge and spa.

“I was looking for a very livable, but sizable home,” Bacchus, said. “That had every feature one could want and would last an entire lifetime.”

The home’s timeless, traditional design showcases artistry in craftsmanship through its marble and hard wood flooring, intricate coffered ceilings and exquisite custom-designed light fixtures sourced from around the world.

Bacchus was involved in the home’s design with support from local interior designer James Young.

“I used James to primarily source things we needed,” Bacchus said. “I would tell him what I was looking for and he would find it.”

Bacchus drew inspiration from homes he saw as a kid, working with his mother, who was an interior designer.

“I went out and did a lot of work with her in Beverly Hills and Bel Air,” Bacchus said. His design focused on an open floor plan with minimal use of hallways. “The magnitude of the homes stuck with me, and I had significant ideas on the way I wanted to do this home.”

Entering through grandiose double, 12-foot-by-6-foot, glass doors reveals a majestic formal gallery entry graced with marble floors. The 35-foot ceilings rise to a 10-foot, round, glass domed ceiling. A striking art piece, “Orpheus” by Richard MacDonald reaches up toward the dome, providing a visually stunning effect.

A spiral staircase with intricate iron banister leads up from the entry to the upper living areas.

“I wanted to create a gallery-type structure in the center of the house with paintings at the top,” Bacchus said, who designed the entry for his art. “Because I’ve always loved art.”

A vibrantly colored, French-inspired formal living room complete with appliques and striking fireplace is on one side on the entry. The other side is an expansive English-designed office with custom mahogany built-ins, coffered ceiling and large front windows.

The entire office was designed around a special painting Bacchus acquired 15 years prior to the construction of the home. It is displayed on the fireplace located in the center of the room.

“I look at art and design around aspects of it,” Bacchus said. “I felt I could provide more around those paintings to bring (them) to life.”

West of the entry is a great room with large, glass doors exiting to a beautifully landscape backyard with stunning mountain views. The exterior’s 20-foot-by-40-foot pool, 12-seat spa, sports court, putting green, outdoor kitchen and fire features is a haven for entertaining and gazing at the fabulous views.

Adjacent to the great room, the gourmet kitchen features double islands with bar seating, professional grade stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry with rich finishes and granite counters.

Bacchus gives credit to his wife, Colleen, for the expansive organizational room, located off the kitchen, with space for paperwork management and storage.

“We always wanted our kids to be close, so we designed a room,” Bacchus said. “The purpose was to have them do their school work and they can interact with mom and dad while we’re making dinner.”

The formal dining room comfortably seats 12. Its custom built-ins and framed, silk-lined walls are lit by an exquisite chandelier imported from Austria.

Bacchus designed the home for entertaining with a full bar, climate-controlled wine cellar and game room adjacent to the great room.

“We have a large family, many friends and thriving businesses, which allowed for wonderful events,” Bacchus said. “And, most importantly, wonderful memories.”

With large windows, the bar offers service to the back deck. The game room’s vintage atmosphere is complete with gold leaf-painted, pounded-tin ceiling.

The upstairs grand master retreat offers dual entry. One side is a private massage area, while the other is the retreat complete with gas fireplace, separate seating area, coffered ceilings and custom built-ins. The room’s sliding glass doors open to a balcony with breathtaking mountain views, fireplace and private seating area.

An indulgent master bath features an oval soaking tub with granite surround, onyx counters, LeFroy Brooks faucets and custom, unique-patterned marbles. The dual-entry, marble mosaic shower has a three-head shower imported from England. His-and-her, large walk-in closets on opposite sides of the shower feature custom built-ins.

Additional en suite bedrooms, including a junior master, features walk-in closets and private baths. Each room boasts 12-foot ceilings, custom lighting and access to exterior decks with fire features and views.

Additional living areas are found in a multilevel loft, with stunning Strip views from the upper level. A side staircase leads up to a separate loft/game room decorated as a 1950s diner with booth seating, popcorn maker and small kitchen.

“The reason they did this is if there are two families; or the parents are entertaining downstairs the kids have their own space,” Sher said.

The vast driveway on the north side of the home is wide enough for two cars and the entrance into the 10-plus car garage is over 10 feet wide to accommodate multiple vehicles easily.

“There is a significant amount of space between our house and the next house,” Bacchus said. “I wanted to make sure we had enough room to move around.”

Constructed 15 feet underground, the garage remains naturally cool without the use of air conditioning. The epoxy floor is easy to clean and maintain. A unique element of the space is it has no vertical support beams.

“I knew I had three daughters and they would be driving soon,” Bacchus said about why the unique structural design. “I didn’t want them to have an accident.”

The home has programmable Crestron and Lutron lighting systems, security at all points of entry and integrated sound system throughout. A deck on the back runs the complete length of the home.

Located in Promontory, an established Ridges location, the property is sited on a 0.68-acre corner lot. The lot sits at the edge of the ninth hole of the world-famous Bear’s Best Golf Course, developed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

The Ridges amenities include double guard gate security, parks, access to Club Ridges which features a fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts and swimming pools.

After a 2002 groundbreaking, the home was complete in 2005. Architect Quinn Boesenecker, owner of Pinnacle Architectural Studio, translated Bacchus’s designs into architectural drawings. The general contractor was Brent Philip of Philip Morgan.

Bacchus moved to Las Vegas with his wife 22 years ago from Michigan to practice medicine and raise their three daughters.

Bacchus is an internal medicine specialist as well as cofounder and chief medical officer of Healthcare Partners Nevada. His wife is partner at Deloitte &Touche.