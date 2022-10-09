VIDEO: Indoor shooting range among hidden features of $8.975M Summerlin mansion

The unassuming house, which has has 11 bedrooms, 16 baths, a commercial elevator, hidden rooms and expansive spaces on three-quarters of an acre, is almost like a boutique hotel.

The entrance. (Corcoran Global Living)

The owner developed a deck with a hidden room that would become a place for target shooting. (Corcoran Global Living)

The 21,835-square-foot Tournament Hills mansion was built in 1996. The home has been extensively remodeled. (Corcoran Global Living)

The 21,835-square-foot Tournament Hills mansion features a game room with a kitchenette that has a full-size refrigerator, cooktop, oven and microwave. A commercial smoke eater keeps the air pristine. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home has an extensive master suite that connects to an outdoor balcony. (Corcoran Global Living)

With its 11 bedrooms, 16 baths, commercial elevator, hidden rooms and spa area, the unassuming house is almost like a boutique hotel. (Corcoran Global Living)

The library. (Corcoran Global Living)

The library has an office. (Corcoran Global Living)

The spa. (Corcoran Global Living)

The patio has fire features. (Corcoran Global Living)

The garage. (Corcoran Global Living)

A second office. (Corcoran Global Living)

The crafts room. (Corcoran Global Living)

One of 11 bedrooms. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home has 11 bedrooms. (Corcoran Global Living)

The outdoor kitchen. (Corcoran Global Living)

The bar. (Corcoran Global Living)

The laundry. (Corcoran Global Living)

An outside dining area. (Corcoran Global Living)

The pool. (Corcoran Global Living)

The pool area has water features. (Corcoran Global Living)

The pool area. (Corcoran Global Living)

The ball room. (Corcoran Global Living)

He home has been remodeled. (Corcoran Global Living)

The Tournament Hills mansion measures 21,835 square feet. (Corcoran Global Living)

The indoor shooting range. (Corcoran Global Living)

Off to the right, is the family dining room, 23-feet-by-16-feet. It is flanked by a built-in hutch, with artistic molding showcasing the artisan craftsmanship of the crown molding. (Corcoran Global Living)

A 21,835-square-foot Tournament Hills mansion, which features an indoor shooting range, has hit the market for $8.975 million.

The ivy-covered porte cochere exterior is stunning, but looking at the entrance can be deceptive in the scope of the house with its 11 bedrooms, 16 baths, commercial elevator, hidden rooms, expansive spaces and additional extras. The unassuming house, which sits on three-quarters of an acre, is almost like a boutique hotel.

In the foyer through the front door, there is marble and granite flooring throughout the home. The 27-foot ceiling enhances the acoustics for playing favorite music, using its Savant System that plays throughout the entire home.

On the first floor, the 40-foot-by-40-foot sunken great room features a fireplace for the winter months with marble flooring, built-ins and amazing views to the lush and inviting outdoor space. The original owner had placed the huge fireplace in the middle of the great room but it was offset, so the next owner had it removed and placed along a wall.

Off to the right, is the family dining room, 23-feet-by-16-feet. It is flanked by a built-in hutch, with artistic molding showcasing the artisan craftsmanship of the crown molding. While the sun sets at twilight, the ceiling in the dining room reflects the sky.

“You just don’t see the workmanship today that this home encompasses,” said Don Kuhl, partner and managing broker of Corcoran Global Living.

The main kitchen features extensive cabinetry, two dishwashers, trash compactor, two Dacor ovens, cooktop gas and two Scotsman ice makers. There are also four refrigerated drawers, four freezer drawers and seven warming drawers. There is a kitchen for show and the commercial kitchen for entertaining, which offers a point of entry from the driveway for caterers to enter and access the oversized pantry. The appliances are stainless steel with Viking hood commercial fryer, Hobart commercial dishwashing station, commercial Besam automated doors, commercial refrigerator, and dishwasher.

“Best of all, it is seamless for entertaining,” Kuhn said. “There is a solid marble table with a Lazy Susan perfect for serving guests.”

As for the indoor place for the shooting range, the original owner had built a subterranean indoor basketball and racquetball court in a level that would be considered a basement. The expense of digging and developing a lower level in the ground was exorbitant. The owner developed a deck with a hidden room that would become a place for target shooting that can accommodate up to 50-cal handgun and designed for no-lead emission. The wall is covered with rubber so there is no lead dust, since the rubber coverings capture the dust. The target can be moved closer or farther with the electronic target system.

The professional gym, measuring 46-feet-by-20-feet, features mirrored walls and engineered wood flooring with three televisions on the wall. State-of-the-art equipment will inspire anyone to work out.

Guests will enjoy table games and other amusements in the game room, 33-feet-by-11-feet-by-35.5-feet. For those who got hungry, a kitchenette is attached with a full-size refrigerator, cooktop, oven and microwave. A commercial smoke eater keeps the air pristine.

All subterranean spaces feature open air with natural light and a view of waterfalls so no one feels as if they are underground.

For more entertainment, the home theater has 15 reclining seats (with tables and cup holders) and is sound-proofed. It offers programming with surround sound, using a Rincon Projector for the movie experience. The built-in cabinets can store snacks along with a refrigerator tucked into the wall.

Outside of the theater room, is a ticket stand that actually hides the safe. The hidden access 11-foot-by-14-foot secured room also includes shelving and cabinets for those valuables.

Using the commercial elevator or walking up the winding staircase, the 41-foot-by-27-foot primary bedroom welcomes its occupants for rest and relaxation. The fireplace will add ambiance and warm the room while the automated shades, including blackout, will let in the sun or darken it. The suite connects to a balcony, which has a wet bar. The built-in bookcases and entertainment center can inspire with reading, amuse with programming and ease with music.

The primary bath offers a dry sauna, Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, dual vanities and dual toilets. The oversize walk-in closets included a secret passage.

The full service salon with yoga and massage table measures 28-feet-by-20-feet for guests to relax, rejuvenate and get styled. The shutters keep out the bright light and the wood flooring keeps it soundproof.

“The woodwork used for all of the bannisters throughout the home, utilized bends, which is not easy to do with this type of wood,” Kuhl said. “The curve of the wood is smooth and consistent of the home.”

As for the two garages, two recreational vehicles can be parked in one with a four-car garage on the other side. It features compressed air in both spaces with finished painted floors and storage areas.

“We get car enthusiasts tour the home for the garages because they can add lifts and stack their cars, especially sports cars,” Kuhn said.

Of course, the outdoors encompasses nature with waterfalls, pools and hot tubs and views of the golf course and surrounding areas.

There is a steel-encased mechanical room, dual state-of-the-art hydro therm furnaces, Triple Rinnai tankless water heaters, two 30-ton air-chilled coolers feeding 46 air handlers and a 2-inch waterline with commercial water softener.

The owner employed a house manager to maintain the home, which was built in 1996 and invested millions to upgrade it.

“I am hoping that we can find someone who will really enjoy the home, the craftsmanship and all of the amenities that are truly unparalleled to other homes on the market,” Kuhn said.

The original owner had a family of 10 children, with all of the bedrooms, with the exception of the primary bedroom, identical in size. The layout is similar with bedroom having its own bath.

The next owner would host many overnight guests and would theme each bedroom. There are two bedrooms that are located on the subterranean level that can be used for staff.