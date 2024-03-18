71°F
Resale News

NAIOP Southern Nevada announced its Spotlight Awards

Provided Content
March 18, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 
NAIOP Southern Nevada honored the best in the industry at its 27th annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards. (NAIOP Southern Nevada)

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, honored the best in the industry at its 27th annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards.

The annual marquee event was held Feb. 24 at Red Rock Resort, honoring top local commercial real estate professionals and businesses for their achievements, projects and deals during the prior year. The event attracted hundreds of chapter members and guests.

Project Spotlight Awards

— Retail Tenant Improvement: The Sundry Food Hall

— Retail Building: Distill Inspirada

— Retail Center: St. Rose Square Retail Center

— Hospitality Tenant Improvement: The Venetian

— Healthcare Tenant Improvement: Lumina Las Vegas

— Healthcare Building: Culinary Health Center Durango

— Redevelopment Project: City of Las Vegas, Corridor of Hope

— Multi-Family Project: Auric Symphony Park Luxury Residences

— Mixed-Use Development: Decatur Commons

— Special Use: The Beverly Theater

— Office Tenant Improvement: Hearst Health, Las Vegas

— Office Building: Narrative

— Industrial Tenant Improvement: Crown Mesquite Aluminum

— Industrial Building Build to Suit: Nuro Warehouse Shell Building

— Industrial Building Spec under 250,000 Square Feet: Tropical Speedway Commerce 2

— Industrial Building Spec over 250,000 Square Feet: Vantage North One

— Industrial Park: AirParc Heights

Industry Spotlight Awards

— Financial Firm of the Year: First Savings Bank

— Engineering Firm of the Year: Kimley-Horn

— Brokerage Firm of the Year: CBRE

— Property Management Firm of the Year: CBRE

— Architecture Firm of the Year: EV&A Architects

— General Contracting Firm of the Year: Martin-Harris Construction

— Broker of the Year, Industrial: Higgins Toft Zaher Industrial Team, CBRE

— Broker of the Year, Office: Thill, Dillon & McInerney Office Team, Colliers International

— Broker of the Year, Retail: CNR Retail, CAST

— Developing Leader of the Year: Gitana Cafasso, Burke Construction Group

— Development Firm of the Year: Schnitzer Properties

Board Awards of Excellence

— Associate Member of the Year: Micah Durham, Nevada General Contractors

— Principal Member of the Year: Lisa Brady, Prologis

— Trendsetter Firm: Kimley-Horn

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 700 members serving the Southern Nevada market.

NAIOP Spotlight Awards, celebrating its 27th year, recognizes distinguished commercial real estate entities throughout Southern Nevada. The awards program highlights the impact of developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate.

