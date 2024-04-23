70°F
LVR report shows home prices on the rise

Merri Perry
LVR report shows home sales bouncing back this year
Merri Perry
LVR report shows year ended with tight housing supply, slower sales
LVR
April 23, 2024 - 7:42 am
 

A recent report by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices are on the rise this year.

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during March was $465,000. That’s up 9.4 percent from $425,000 in March 2023. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May 2022.

The median price of local condos and town homes sold in March was $282,500, up 8.7 percent from $260,000 in March 2023. That’s approaching the all-time high of $287,000 set in August 2022.

LVR President Merri Perry, a longtime local Realtor, said the Las Vegas housing market is starting to bounce back from a sluggish 2023 that was slowed by a persistently tight housing supply and elevated mortgage interest rates.

“Although prices have been rising recently, they’re still below the all-time high we hit in 2022,” Perry said. “One of our biggest issues continues to be our housing supply. As we’ve been saying for a long time, it would help our local housing market if we had more homes to sell.”

By the end of March, LVR reported 3,323 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 20.8 percent from one year earlier. Meanwhile, the 1,179 condos and town homes listed without offers in March represent a 6.9 percent increase from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 2,672 existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in March. Compared with March 2023, sales were down 11.8 percent for homes and down 1.8 percent for condos and town homes. The sales pace in March equates to less than a two-month housing supply, similar to one year ago.

According to LVR, 2023 was the slowest year for existing local home sales since 2008. LVR reported a total of 29,069 sales of existing local homes, condos and town homes in 2023. That was down from 35,584 total sales in 2022. That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 total properties were sold.

During March, LVR found that 26.1 percent of all local property sales were cash transactions. That’s up from 24.5 percent one year ago. That’s well below the May 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent.

The number of distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.1 percent of all existing local property sales in March. That compares with 0.9 percent one year ago, 0.2 percent two years ago, 0.6 percent three years ago, 2 percent four years ago and 2.5 percent of all sales five years ago.

The LVR statistics include activity through the end of March. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include the following:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during March was more than $1.2 billion for homes and nearly $190 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year earlier, total sales values in March were up 0.4 percent for homes and up 10.7 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In March, 77 percent of all existing local homes and 76.1 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares with one year earlier, when 65.7 percent of all existing local homes and 71.7 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors — formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, or GLVAR — was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, honored the best in the industry at its 27th annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards.

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our new HOA board has decided, based on information from our new management company, that from here forward they will take 5 percent of the winnings from our clubs — poker, bunco and trivia.

2024 NAIOP Southern Nevada board
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 6
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada has announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2024, led by President Cassie Catania-Hsu.

huntington & ellis
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Provided Content

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Chris McGarey
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 4
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2024, with industry leader Chris McGarey becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Home, condo prices same as one year ago
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows prices for local homes and condos holding steady, matching prices from one year ago.

Trevor Smith
Nevada Realtors announce officers for 2024
Provided Content

Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers who will lead the statewide association in 2024, led by incoming President Trevor Smith and President-elect Brandon Roberts.

