LVR’s Young Professionals honors top Realtors

Las Vegas Realtors and its Young Professionals Network Committee announced the winners of its annual Who’s Who Under 40 awards for 2024.

The program was created to acknowledge the top local Realtors under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership, excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their associations, including contributions to charities and investments in the association’s Political Survival Fund. This year, 33 honorees were chosen by an LVR awards committee.

Winners will be recognized at an Aug. 8 awards ceremony at the Illuminarium at AREA15 and recognized in various ways by LVR. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, LVR members can visit the association’s website or contact 2024 LVR President Merri Perry at Merri@merriperryteam.com.

YPN’s honorees for 2024:

■ Dakotah Beard, Las Vegas Sotheby’s International

■ Brianna Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

■ Gavin Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

■ Dertrez Brown-Pressley, Rooftop Realty

■ Stephanie Bullock, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Evangelina Duke-Petroni, IS Luxury

■ Jacqueline Dutt, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Stella Fleysher, The Agency Las Vegas

■ Joshua Galindo, Galindo Group Real Estate

■ Jessica Gibbs, Go Global Realty

■ Noah Grodko, Select Properties Group

■ Roszettie Gutierrez-Uy, Galindo Group Real Estate

■ Ariel Ives, Keller Williams Realty

■ Chelsey Kade, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Mickey Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty &Management Inc

■ Elise Kopp, Simply Vegas

■ Fernanda Kriese, Redfin

■ Camila Lincowski, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Jay Mirando, Real Broker LLC

■ Aldona Moreno, Huntington &Ellis

■ Carly Rae, Urban Nest Realty

■ Aileen Reyes, Real Broker LLC

■ Tyson Roberts, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Mike Roland, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Leticia Rolon, Keller Williams MarketPlace

■ Stephanie Salazar, Urban Nest Realty

■ Roy Shetrit, Realty ONE Group Inc

■ Leah Silva, Keller Williams MarketPlace

■ Amelia Sorensen, Realty ONE Group Inc

■ Brayan Valdovinos-Saucedo, The Agency Las Vegas

■ Kolton Villa, PAK Home Realty

■ Fitsum Woche, Urban Nest Realty

■ Jordan Woolsey, BHHS Nevada Properties

Repeat honorees being inducted into YPN’s Hall of Fame include the following eight LVR members:

1. Amanda Bedell, eXp Realty

2. Joshua Campa, 2024 LVR president-elect, BHHS Nevada Properties

3. Richel Farrales, eXp Realty

4. Haoran Gao, Keller Williams MarketPlace

5. Nicholas Giorgi, Urban Nest Realty

6. Angela Hutchins, Signature Real Estate Group

7. Michael McNamara, Keller Williams MarketPlace

8. Stephanie Teeters, Urban Nest Realty

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 16,000 local members with education, training and political representation.

The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.