105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

LVR’s Young Professionals honors top Realtors

Joshua Campa
Joshua Campa
Amanda Bedell
Amanda Bedell
Richel Farrales
Richel Farrales
Haoran Gao
Haoran Gao
Nicholas Giorgi,
Nicholas Giorgi,
Angela Hutchins
Angela Hutchins
Michael McNamara
Michael McNamara
Stephanie Teeters
Stephanie Teeters
More Stories
The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational returns in October to Lake Las Vegas to help raise funds a ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 15
LVR reports rising home prices, more homes for sale
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed ...
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
Bill Gettman
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 1
LVR
July 1, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 

Las Vegas Realtors and its Young Professionals Network Committee announced the winners of its annual Who’s Who Under 40 awards for 2024.

The program was created to acknowledge the top local Realtors under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership, excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their associations, including contributions to charities and investments in the association’s Political Survival Fund. This year, 33 honorees were chosen by an LVR awards committee.

Winners will be recognized at an Aug. 8 awards ceremony at the Illuminarium at AREA15 and recognized in various ways by LVR. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, LVR members can visit the association’s website or contact 2024 LVR President Merri Perry at Merri@merriperryteam.com.

YPN’s honorees for 2024:

Dakotah Beard, Las Vegas Sotheby’s International

Brianna Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

Gavin Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

Dertrez Brown-Pressley, Rooftop Realty

Stephanie Bullock, Signature Real Estate Group

Evangelina Duke-Petroni, IS Luxury

Jacqueline Dutt, BHHS Nevada Properties

Stella Fleysher, The Agency Las Vegas

Joshua Galindo, Galindo Group Real Estate

Jessica Gibbs, Go Global Realty

Noah Grodko, Select Properties Group

Roszettie Gutierrez-Uy, Galindo Group Real Estate

Ariel Ives, Keller Williams Realty

Chelsey Kade, Signature Real Estate Group

Mickey Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty &Management Inc

Elise Kopp, Simply Vegas

Fernanda Kriese, Redfin

Camila Lincowski, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Jay Mirando, Real Broker LLC

Aldona Moreno, Huntington &Ellis

Carly Rae, Urban Nest Realty

Aileen Reyes, Real Broker LLC

Tyson Roberts, Signature Real Estate Group

Mike Roland, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Leticia Rolon, Keller Williams MarketPlace

Stephanie Salazar, Urban Nest Realty

Roy Shetrit, Realty ONE Group Inc

Leah Silva, Keller Williams MarketPlace

Amelia Sorensen, Realty ONE Group Inc

Brayan Valdovinos-Saucedo, The Agency Las Vegas

Kolton Villa, PAK Home Realty

Fitsum Woche, Urban Nest Realty

Jordan Woolsey, BHHS Nevada Properties

Repeat honorees being inducted into YPN’s Hall of Fame include the following eight LVR members:

1. Amanda Bedell, eXp Realty

2. Joshua Campa, 2024 LVR president-elect, BHHS Nevada Properties

3. Richel Farrales, eXp Realty

4. Haoran Gao, Keller Williams MarketPlace

5. Nicholas Giorgi, Urban Nest Realty

6. Angela Hutchins, Signature Real Estate Group

7. Michael McNamara, Keller Williams MarketPlace

8. Stephanie Teeters, Urban Nest Realty

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 16,000 local members with education, training and political representation.

The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational returns in October to Lake Las Vegas to help raise funds a ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 15
Provided Content

The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational is set to tee off Oct. 13-14 at Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas for the sixth consecutive year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed ...
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee recently started his term as a member of the Nevada Real Estate Commission following his appointment to a three-year term in March by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Bill Gettman
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 1
Provided Content

Alan Molasky, chairman and founder of Ovation Development Corp., announced that Ovation and its nonprofit partner, Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada (CLSN), were awarded two grants totaling $21.9 million from Clark County Community Housing Funds (CHF) for the development of two affordable housing projects.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 5
SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its national and local 2023 sales achievements. The company closed 3,796 transactions and completed $2,055,980,071 in real estate sales in 2023.

Volunteers from the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and its partners are teaming up Saturday to r ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 27
Provided Content

Volunteers from the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) and its partners are teaming up Saturday to renovate and beautify the drop-in center for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

NAIOP Southern Nevada honored the best in the industry at its 27th annual NAIOP Spotlight Award ...
NAIOP Southern Nevada announced its Spotlight Awards
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, honored the best in the industry at its 27th annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards.

(Getty Images)
HOA board wants a cut of the community game money
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our new HOA board has decided, based on information from our new management company, that from here forward they will take 5 percent of the winnings from our clubs — poker, bunco and trivia.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LVR reports rising home prices, more homes for sale
recommend 2
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
recommend 3
‘Demand continues to outpace supply’: Valley home sale prices still rising
recommend 4
Former Raiders coach’s Anthem home sells for $4.8M
recommend 5
MacDonald Highlands mansion brings South Beach Miami to the desert
recommend 6
New Southern Nevada homes now make up 25% of sales as builders offer incentives