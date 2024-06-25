REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 15

The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational is set to tee off Oct. 13-14 at Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas for the sixth consecutive year.

The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational returns in October to Lake Las Vegas to help raise funds and awareness for the Epilepsy Foundation. (Lake Las Vegas)

Cars and Coffee event returns Sunday

Cars and Coffee, hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ agent Frank Napoli, is returning on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Olympia Ridge Estates inside Southern Highlands. Community members are invited to enjoy free coffee and view an array of vintage and exotic cars.

The event will showcase a variety of vehicles, including a 1969 Camaro, a 1965 Lincoln Continental and a Ferrari FS90, among others. Car enthusiasts of all types are welcome, with owners of all makes and models encouraged to participate.

“I first started this community event back in 2016 at the Waldorf Astoria, and it was a fantastic experience bringing car enthusiasts together,” Napoli said. “I knew I wanted to bring that same excitement to Southern Highlands. Residents can gather, connect and enjoy each other’s company while surrounded by some pretty iconic cars.”

Napoli, who has been racing for 15 years, will be showcasing his award-winning off-road trophy truck.

“Racing has always been a passion of mine,” Napoli said. “Competing in events like the Mint 400 has been a highlight of my career. I love showcasing my truck and connecting with fellow racing enthusiasts who share my love for the sport.”

Guests can enjoy coffee and smoothies from the Joe 2 Go coffee truck, available while supplies last. The event is free and will be located in the parking lot at 12200 Southern Highlands Parkway.

“We love supporting our agents’ passions and bringing the community together,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Cars and Coffee is a great way for everyone to connect, enjoy some cool cars and have a fun, family-friendly morning.”

Leap Celebrity Golf returns to Lake Las Vegas

The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational is set to tee off Oct. 13-14 at Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas for the sixth consecutive year.

The event is hosted by actor and comedian John O’Hurley and two-time World Series champion pitcher Josh Beckett. It benefits the Epilepsy Foundation — leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy, accelerating therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.

Since its inception in 2019, the Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational has raised more than $1.3 million and engaged a community of supporters, including celebrities, athletes and business leaders committed to the cause. This year, the event is expected to continue its tradition with an exciting lineup of activities over two days.

“Over the last six years, we’ve grown into a tight-knit community with this tournament,” Reflection Bay General Manager Jon Openshaw said. “Everyone who comes out gets to have a great time and becomes a well-informed advocate. Together, we’re working toward a world free of epilepsy.”

Steve Sellery, the tournament’s organizer, created the tournament six years ago with his longtime friend O’Hurley. “I think really what makes this event so special is that it has a lot of heart, and that’s due to the people involved,” Sellery said. “The Leap Invitational is where golf meets giving. It’s fun, because people can be silly and have have a good time, but for a cause. It’s truly changing lives.”

Golfers will start their day with breakfast at Reflection Bay Golf Club, followed by on-course lunch, snacks and beverages, and will receive a player gift package. Attendees will enjoy a live auction, music, open bar and gifting suite. The celebration will conclude with a champions party.

Businesses can gain exposure and interact with participants through sponsorship packages, including hole sponsors with customized branded signs. Notable past celebrities include actor Bruce Campbell, former quarterback Jim McMahon, actor and singer-songwriter Christian Kane, former baseball player Ozzie Smith, chef and author Jason Santos and professional golfer Peter Jacobsen.

“With over 65 million people in the world fighting epilepsy, every step we take brings us closer to a future where no one has to face this battle alone,” Openshaw said. “All funds raised will go directly to the Epilepsy Foundation. Last year alone, $400,000 was raised, making this one of the biggest golf fundraiser events in Southern Nevada. We look forward to helping raise even more this year.”

Every team in the tournament will feature a celebrity player. Packages range from individual playing spots to full celebrity foursomes.

To register, become a sponsor or learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation and the Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational, leapcelebrityinvitational.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a lake located 25 minutes east of the Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club also operates the High-Performance Golf Institute, a premier indoor and outdoor training facility. For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit highperformancegolf.com.

Tri Pointe corporate announces staff additions

From its California office, Tri Pointe Homes announced the promotion of Linda Mamet to executive vice president in addition to her chief marketing officer role, as well as the appointment of Urmila Menon as the company’s new chief information officer.

In her expanded capacity, Mamet will continue to oversee sales, marketing and business intelligence strategies while also collaborating closely with Menon, IT team members and functional leaders to evolve the company’s technological capabilities.

Mamet joined Tri Pointe Homes in 2014 as vice president of corporate marketing and is a key member of the executive leadership team that addresses all facets of running the company. She continually builds upon Tri Pointe’s award-winning and passionate workplace culture, elevates the brand position across all markets and augments the systems and processes that propel the Tri Pointe customer experience. Mamet’s promotion reflects the strategic vision, business acumen and results-orientation she has consistently delivered in her 10 years with the company.

“From day one, Linda’s dedication to outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence has not only been a recipe for success at Tri Pointe Homes, but a source of inspiration and admiration for those who work alongside her,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of Tri Pointe Homes. “Linda possesses a masterful understanding of how to operate and thrive in today’s customer- and technology-driven world, and we could not be more pleased that she is expanding her leadership role as we look forward to a bright future for Tri Pointe Homes.”

Joining Tri Pointe Homes as its new chief information officer, and reporting to Mamet, Menon is a seasoned technology leader with over three decades of experience in technology management, product management, strategic planning and team leadership. Most recently, she served as chief technology officer of ATI Restoration, a national disaster recovery company handling building remediation and reconstruction.

Menon’s career began in software engineering, and she has held several senior technology leadership roles in both B2B and B2C companies, including e-commerce environments. With a proven track record of partnering with business leaders, delivering technology solutions and mentoring and developing talent, Menon will play a critical role in alignment with Tri Pointe’s business growth goals by leveraging company-wide platforms and introducing new technologies to enhance the experience for both customers and internal team members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Urmila to Tri Pointe Homes and are confident in her ability to build on our platforms, enhance operational excellence as we grow our scale, and offer exceptional guidance at every technological touchpoint,” Mamet said. “Urmila’s breadth of expertise and collaborative approach complements our values and growth goals. We look forward to the positive impact Urmila will undoubtedly have as Tri Pointe continues its trajectory of setting new standards in homebuilding.”