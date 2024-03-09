50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

LVR report shows home sales bouncing back this year

LVR
March 9, 2024 - 8:33 am
 
Merri Perry
Merri Perry

After a sluggish year for local homes sales in 2023, a recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows sales bouncing back to start 2024.

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during February was $460,000.

That’s up 8.2 percent from $424,995 in February 2023. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May 2022.

The median price of local condos and town homes sold in February was $283,000, up 11 percent from $255,000 in February 2023. That’s approaching the all-time high of $287,000 set in August 2022.

LVR President Merri Perry, a longtime local Realtor, said a persistently tight housing supply and rising mortgage interest rates have been slowing down the housing market for months. But she sees reasons for optimism in 2024, citing national experts who have been predicting that more homes will be available and sold this year than during 2023.

“It’s encouraging to see that we’re selling more homes so far this year, even with the headwinds we’ve been facing in the housing market,” Perry said. “Here’s hoping our national experts are right in predicting that things will continue to pick up as we head into the spring and summer months, when we traditionally see sales increase.”

By the end of February, LVR reported 3,471 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 25.6 percent from one year earlier. Meanwhile, the 1,160 condos and town homes listed without offers in February represent a 0.4 percent increase from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 2,426 existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in February. Compared with February 2023, sales were up 10.1 percent for homes and up 17.8 percent for condos and town homes.

The sales pace in February equates to a local housing supply of just under two months. One year earlier, Southern Nevada had nearly a three-month housing supply.

According to LVR, home sales in Southern Nevada slowed in 2023, which was the slowest year for existing local home sales since 2008.

During 2023, LVR reported a total of 29,069 sales of existing local homes, condos and town homes. That was down from 2022, when LVR reported 35,584 total sales. That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 total properties were sold. That was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties selling in a year. It topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.

During February, LVR found that 29.7 percent of all local property sales were cash transactions. That’s up from 27.1 percent one year ago. That’s still well below the May 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent.

The number of distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.6 percent of all existing local property sales in February. That compares with 1.2 percent one year ago, 0.4 percent two years ago, 0.6 percent three years ago, 2.5 percent four years ago and 2.6 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of February 2024. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during February was nearly $1.1 billion for homes and more than $161 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year earlier, total sales values in February were up 28.4 percent for homes and up 33.1 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In February, 73.2 percent of all existing local homes and 76.9 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. One year earlier, 61 percent of all existing local homes and 68.9 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
2024 NAIOP Southern Nevada board
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 6
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada has announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2024, led by President Cassie Catania-Hsu.

huntington & ellis
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Provided Content

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Chris McGarey
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 4
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2024, with industry leader Chris McGarey becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Home, condo prices same as one year ago
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows prices for local homes and condos holding steady, matching prices from one year ago.

Trevor Smith
Nevada Realtors announce officers for 2024
Provided Content

Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers who will lead the statewide association in 2024, led by incoming President Trevor Smith and President-elect Brandon Roberts.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Gives Back to Southern Nevada Youth
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

This summer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties helped local homeless high school students get prepared for the upcoming school year.

Martinez Juan
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Century 21 Gavish Real Estate has joined Century 21 Americana, the two largest Century 21 brokerages in Nevada, to expand operations across Southern Nevada.

Merri Perry
LVR announces 2024 officers, board members
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors recently announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with longtime local Realtors Merri Perry serving as its 2024 president and Joshua Campa serving as 2024 president-elect.

More stories
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
Home sales show signs of life in Las Vegas Valley
Home sales show signs of life in Las Vegas Valley
High-rise condo sales slow in 2023; prices climb
High-rise condo sales slow in 2023; prices climb
High-rise condo sales slow in 2023; prices climb
High-rise condo sales slow in 2023; prices climb
Vegas luxury home market kicks off year with $19M sale
Vegas luxury home market kicks off year with $19M sale
Las Vegas builders start year off strong
Las Vegas builders start year off strong