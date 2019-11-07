3 Nevada dental board members resign, top staffers out

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignations of three Nevada Board of Dental Examiners board members after criticizing board actions and promising to reform it.

Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners Executive Director Debra Shaffer-Kugel, right, will leave effective Dec. 5. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three members of the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners resigned and its two top staffers will leave Dec. 5, state officials announced Thursday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the board resignations after criticizing board actions and promising to reform it.

Three board members accused of ethical conflicts — Gregory Pisani, Jason Champagne and Byron Blasco — resigned. The terms of three board members — board president Yvonne Bethea, secretary/treasurer R. Michael Sanders and Timothy T. Pinther — expired on Oct. 31. Sisolak said he will not reappoint them.

Executive Director Debra Shaffer-Kugel and General Counsel Melanie Bernstein Chapman will leave effective Dec. 5.

“I am not interested in any more band-aid solutions for the state of Nevada,” Sisolak said.

The actions come less than two weeks after a Review-Journal investigation found the board repeatedly failed to revoke or suspend the licenses of Las Vegas dentists accused of injuring patients. In addition, nearly half the board had allegations of conflicts of interest and the board repeatedly failed to abide by open meetings laws, the stories showed.

After the stories ran, Sisolak asked the board to cancel its meeting scheduled for Nov. 1 until today’s audit meeting. Bethea and Sanders positions are now listed as “vacant” on the board’s website.

On Tuesday, Shaffer-Kugel emailed an anonymous letter to the Review-Journal charging that Sisolak, a Democrat, and his staff had conflicts of interest in their relationship with board critics.

The audit reviewed Thursday and a 2016 legislative audit were sparked by the Las Vegas Dental Association, which has been critical of the board for years. But both audits were authorized by Republican lawmakers while Sisolak was not a state official.

On Wednesday, Sisolak pointed out that he was just trying to reform the state’s regulatory boards to make sure Nevadans are safe and blasted Shaffer-Kugel’s email.

The “executive director of the Board attempted to push outrageous and false accusations to the media in an attempt to undermine his goal of providing oversight and accountability of this board and all licensing boards in the interest of the health and safety of Nevadans,” the statement said.

