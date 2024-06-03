Las Vegas jobless rate still highest in US among big metro areas

Four years after the pandemic hit, Southern Nevada’s unemployment rate is still higher than it was before the crisis.

Las Vegas’ economy has come a long way since the dark days of the pandemic when casinos were forced to close and unemployment shot past 30 percent in the tourism-dependent region.

But more than four years after the public health crisis upended daily life, Southern Nevada’s jobless rate is still above its pre-pandemic level — and it’s highest in the nation among large metro areas.

The Las Vegas area’s unemployment rate in April was 5.2 percent, the highest on a list of 51 large metro areas’ jobless rates tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nashville, Tennessee, had the lowest jobless rate on the list, at 2.2 percent.

Here’s a look at how Las Vegas’ unemployment rate compared to several other metro areas in February 2020, the month before the pandemic shut down much of the economy; in April 2020; and this past April.

