Las Vegas nonprofit execs make big bucks helping the poor

Several nonprofit bosses in Southern Nevada earn more than $200,000 a year leading their organizations.

Medical board complaint: Psychiatrist had sex with patient after suicide attempt

Which city council members traveled overseas on the private sector’s dime?

Barbara Buckley, executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, speaks during a briefing about evictions at Legal Aid Center's office building on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Karessa Pewtress of InTouch Credit Union, left, presents a check for $20,000 to Three Square Food Bank President & CEO Brian Burton at the Three Square headquarters on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Educators shop at the newest The Public Education Foundation Teacher Superstore at 6001 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Donation recipients during a ceremony to announce results from the 2021 #LightTheWorld giving campaign at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Bob Brown of Opportunity Village is third from left. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rick Neal, CEO of Goodwill Southern Nevada, stands in front of boxes of donated items at the Goodwill Clearance Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Audra Hamernik, left, president and CEO of Nevada HAND, gives U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen a tour of the Decatur Commons affordable-housing complex on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Counter clockwise from right) Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown talks with Meagan and Jordyn Beas, beside Miles the bear and their sons Watson, 3, and Beckham, 5, during a Miracle Flights celebration at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Julian High, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, outside the nonprofit organization's office on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Deacon Tom Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, talks with diner Jeff Ward as the agency serves its 54th consecutive free Thanksgiving meal to the needy on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Katie Silber sorts donated clothing at Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Boulevard Mall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NV Energy volunteer Nobuko Bergman prepares donations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Three Square food bank in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada nonprofit groups are designed to help the poor and other people in need, but their leaders aren’t working for minimum wage.

Here are 10 of the highest-paid nonprofit executives in the Las Vegas Valley, as disclosed in publicly available filings with the Internal Revenue Service. The compensation totals — which include base pay, bonuses and other benefits — are the most recent figures available through nonprofit-research site GuideStar.

The Review-Journal did not include leaders of foundations, which typically donate their own money to outside groups. Other nonprofits have programming and raise funds from donors and other sources.

Audra Hamernik, president and CEO, Nevada HAND

$552,441

Nevada HAND says it is the largest affordable-housing developer in the state, with a portfolio that includes 36 communities serving 8,200-plus residents.

Bob Brown, president and CEO, Opportunity Village

$454,256

Opportunity Village helps people with disabilities through employment services, arts and recreation, youth programs and other services.

Brown is a former publisher of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

$445,490

Catholic Charities offers food services, emergency homeless shelter, immigration services and other programs.

Roberts recently announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

Brian Burton, president and CEO, Three Square Food Bank

$420,210

Three Square, which says it distributed more than 37 million meals last year, partners with nonprofits, schools and other groups to provide food to the hungry.

Burton left Three Square in 2022 to become CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank.

Rick Neal, president and CEO, Goodwill of Southern Nevada

$337,561

Goodwill operates a chain of thrift stores where it sells clothing, electronics and other donated goods, and it provides free career coaching and other employment services.

Neal, a retired Air Force colonel and former Clark County School District official, was hired to lead the group in 2019, shortly after Goodwill emerged from bankruptcy.

The nonprofit had filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2017 following an aggressive expansion and hefty bond sale, and after it fell behind on its rent at most stores, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Mark Brown, CEO, Miracle Flights

$313,635, plus $78,409 in compensation from related organizations

A national nonprofit, Miracle Flights provides free commercial air travel to sick children who need distant medical care. It says it has provided more than 150,000 free flights since 1985.

Liz Ortenburger, CEO, Safe Nest

$261,656

Safe Nest helps victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse with a 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter, counseling and other assistance.

Barbara Buckley, executive director, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

$248,816

Legal Aid Center provides legal counsel to people who can’t afford an attorney. Its practice areas include foreclosures, bankruptcies, evictions and debt collection.

Buckley, who took the helm of the organization in 1996, is a former speaker of the Nevada State Assembly.

Julian High, CEO, United Way of Southern Nevada

$248,498

United Way provides funding to dozens of organizations that help students, offer career services, provide food and shelter and operate other programs.

High was hired to lead the group in 2021.

Andy Bischel, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada

$227,962

The Boys & Girls Clubs offer after-school programs focused on academics, leadership skills, arts, health, and sports and recreation.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.