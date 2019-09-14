LVCVA cancels Ralenkotter’s consulting contract amid charges

The LVCVA has terminated the $15,000-a-month consulting contract for former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter in the wake of criminal charges against the once-powerful tourism boss.

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, right, and his attorney Anthony Sgro after appearing in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter waits in a courtroom with his wife, Mary Jo, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has terminated the $15,000-a-month consulting contract for former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter in the wake of criminal charges against the once-powerful tourism boss, the board’s chairman said Friday.

Ralenbotter’s successor, Steve Hill, took the action, effective immediately, after consulting with the four members of the board’s executive committee, according to the chairman, Larry Brown.

The LVCVA board had approved the 18-month contract in August 2018 as part of Ralenkotter’s $455,000 retirement package. The authority had the ability to end the contract, which was to expire on March 31, 2020, “for any reason,” Brown said.

Prosecutors filed felony charges Monday against Ralenkotter and two other top former executives in the alleged theft and misuse of $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the tourism agency. A Southwest employee also was charged.

The seven-count complaint came after a yearlong investigation of the LVCVA that police said was prompted by Review-Journal stories disclosing audit results of the secretive gift card purchases. The newspaper has been investigating excessive spending and lax accountability of gifts to staffers and board members at the LVCVA, most of which occurred during Ralenkotter’s tenure.

Ralenkotter’s civil attorney, Terry Coffing, declined comment.

This is a developing story. Check Back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

