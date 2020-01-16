44°F
Investigations

RJ investigative reporters talk about Alpine Motel fire code violations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 

Three members of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, Jeff German, Rachel Crosby and Michael Scott Davidson, talk with video anchor/producer Renee Summerour about the ongoing Alpine Motel fire coverage. The downtown apartment complex was the site of the city’s deadliest residential fire on Dec. 21, 2019.

Their reporting revealed the building where the fire left six people dead and 13 injured went more than two years without a fire inspection, despite a history of failed inspections going back more than a decade.

Fire department records obtained by the Review-Journal show inspectors for Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan hadn’t visited the three-story building for an annual inspection since April 26, 2017.

