RJ investigative reporters talk about Alpine Motel fire code violations

Our investigation of the Alpine revealed more than 40 fire violations cited by inspectors in the days after the fire in December.

Their reporting revealed the building where the fire left six people dead and 13 injured went more than two years without a fire inspection, despite a history of failed inspections going back more than a decade.

Fire department records obtained by the Review-Journal show inspectors for Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan hadn’t visited the three-story building for an annual inspection since April 26, 2017.