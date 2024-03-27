Three-quarters of Metro police employees earn six figures, records show

The median salary and benefits for the agency was $134,845 in 2022, public records show.

Who are the highest paid officials in Clark County?

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers the State of the Department at the Sphere on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Law enforcement pays big in Southern Nevada.

Three-quarters of Metropolitan Police Department employees earned six figures in pay and benefits in 2022, public records show. That was the most current data available.

One corrections officer, Valyon Goins, earned $142,131 in overtime, which accounted for about 44 percent of Goins’ salary and benefits.

Overtime accounted for 18 percent of total pay in 2022.

The median salary and benefits for the agency was $134,845, the records show.

As an elected official, Sheriff Kevin McMahill, who was sworn into office in January 2023, made $176,685 last year, under Nevada Revised Statute 245.043. That number can increase depending on how long an elected official serves.

He also made $215,229.48 in pension in 2022, according to Transparentnevada.com. Elected officials in Nevada are allowed to collect both salary and government pension benefits.

Metro’s budget last year was $785 million. Total pay for employees cost more than $610 million in 2022.

Here are some of Metro’s top-paid employees, including pay and benefits:

— Director Chuck Callaway: $573,342

— Undersheriff Christopher Darcy: $417,699

— Lt. Jason Johansson: $393,660

— Officer Jeffrey Roch: $390,508

— Assistant Sheriff John McGrath: $379,955

— Undersheriff Andrew Walsh: $378,471

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.