Which city council members traveled overseas on the private sector’s dime?

Most Las Vegas City Council members disclosed overseas trips, gifts but some said there were none.

Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, before she was elected to represent Las Vegas City Council's Ward 4. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayor Carolyn Goodman gives her second to last State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Two members of the Las Vegas City Council have reported traveling overseas on the private sector’s dime, financial disclosure statements from the past five years show.

The statements also show that Mayor Carolyn Goodman has disclosed many gifts, most of which were relatively inexpensive items that she was not required to report.

Most council members reported accepting gifts in annual statements filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office. The statements reflect gifts and paid expenses related to travel, events and meetings during the prior year.

Here’s a breakdown:

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman

In 2020, Seaman disclosed accepting a $5,000 trip to China for meetings sponsored by T & D Associates and Gary Wu, a Las Vegas businessman.

In an interview, Seaman said she was part of a city delegation with then-Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Fiore to bring Chinese businesses to Las Vegas. Fiore orchestrated the trip, which was in October 2019, she said.

“I was very new to the council and anxious to bring business in,” said Seaman, who was elected to the council in a special election in June 2019.

She said the trip of more than a week was to major cities and “involved one meeting after another” with companies seemingly eager to come to Las Vegas.

Seaman, who is running for Las Vegas mayor, said the trip appeared promising, but several months later COVID-19 lockdowns ensued, halting any progress. And, she said, “I didn’t deal with Miss Fiore, anymore,” with the two engaging in an escalating feud that included a physical altercation and lawsuit.

Seaman also reported in 2020 accepting about $800 in tickets for charitable fundraising events. Under the category of gifts, she disclosed accepting a scarf valued at $350 from The Siegel Group.

In 2022, she disclosed accepting $1,000 in hotel and flight expenses for a trip described as educational to Memphis, Tennessee, in conjunction with the National Federation of Women Legislators. She reported accepting $425 in hotel expenses in Orlando, Florida, from David and Jackie Siegel for a panel connected with their foundation, Victoria’s Voice.

In 2023, she disclosed accepting a $300 ticket from the Letizia Agency to a Latin Chamber event.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz

In 2022, Diaz reported accepting a $2,200 trip to Puerto Rico for a women’s leadership retreat with the Women’s Democracy Lab. She also reported accepting $200 in tickets to charitable events.

In 2023, she reported accepting $1,500 in hotel and entrance fees from Cano Health as a panelist for the L’Attitude conference in San Diego.

In 2024, she disclosed accepting a preview of the Super Bowl Experience from the NFL valued at $100.

Councilman Brian Knudsen

Knudsen disclosed in 2022 accepting Vegas Golden Knights tickets valued at $315 from Brady McGill and a Raiders ticket valued at $500 from Intermountain Nevada.

In 2023, he reported $600 in paid travel in conjunction with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to Maricopa County, Arizona, to review the behavioral health system there.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman

In January 2020, Goodman reported receiving 45 gifts valued at a total of about $3,000 the prior year when she was receiving treatment for breast cancer. Many of the gifts are of the get-well-soon variety, including flowers, candy, cookies and other treats – items valued at less than $200.

Only gifts “in excess of an aggregate value of $200 from a donor” are required to be disclosed.

Goodman disclosed receiving a $350 scarf from Judi Siegel and a $250 National Finals Rodeo jacket from the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority. She serves on the agency’s board.

In 2021, Goodman reported receiving 29 gifts valued at about $1,600 total. The most expensive item was a $275 scarf described as from Carlos Ferretti Italy.

In 2022, the mayor reported receiving 30 gifts valued at about $2,000. The most expensive at $200 apiece were a necklace from Fremont Watches, artwork from The Kufuors and a Wine Trio from Foley Wines.

The mayor, who is term-limited, reported no gifts in her 2023 and 2024 financial disclosure statements.

Councilwoman Nancy Brune

In 2023, Brune disclosed accepting a $2,000 ticket from Renee Yackira for the Power of Love gala, a fundraiser for the Lous Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

She also has disclosed paid travel to speaking engagements and conferences by her husband, U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware.

Councilman Cedric Crear and Francis Allen-Palenske

Crear has disclosed no gifts or trips in the past five years. Allen-Palenske, who was elected in 2022, disclosed no gifts in her disclosure statements filed in 2023 and 2024.

