6 trick-or-treating options in Las Vegas, Henderson

For families looking to get out of the house, and kids who are looking to load up on candy, here are six options for socially-distanced and drive-through events.

Due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating may not be an option in many neighborhoods this year.

For families looking to get out of the house, and kids who are looking to load up on candy, here are six options for socially-distanced and drive-through events.

Adventuredome, Circus Circus

Circus Circus Las Vegas’ indoor amusement park, the Adventuredome, will offer trick-or-treating from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday across the 5-acre indoor amusement park with purchase of admission. Ride attendants will distribute sweet treats after kids exit each ride.

If kids do not have a trick–or–treat bag, one will be provided.

Related: More Halloween events in Las Vegas

Additionally, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Nevada residents with proof of ID are eligible to receive a 20 percent discount on admission.

Halloween costumes are encouraged. All guests are required to wear appropriate facemasks, not costume masks, and follow all local regulations pertaining to social distancing. Touchless hand sanitizers are also placed around the park and at each ticket booth, as cleaning teams are elevating normal routines of disinfecting all park elements.

Blaze Pizza

On October 31, starting at 4 p.m. local time, anyone who visits participating Blaze curbside locations or heads inside to the pizza pick-up station and says, “Trick or Treat,” will receive a free full-size Crunch bar.

Blaze locations will offer a total of 350 complimentary Crunch bars, one per person, with no purchase required for consumers to receive the free bar. The curbside and carry out promotion will continue while supplies last. All Blaze restaurants and team members are following strict COVID-19 protocols, CDC guidelines, social distancing rules and PPE usage to ensure a safe experience this Halloween, as well as every other day of the year.

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

Trick or Treat at every ride at the Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd from 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the 9748 S Las Vegas Blvd location from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $20 and includes 25 tickets valid on rides, games, food and pumpkins.

Haunted in the Desert

The City of Henderson’s spooky Old West ghost town comes alive during Haunted at the Desert. From 6 p.m.-9 p.m., October 29-31, Henderson Parks and Recreation staff will provide an enjoyable drive-thru haunted experience in the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center parking lot, 1575 Galleria Dr.

The free event is open to all ages. Treats will be given to children ages 2-12 (while supplies last).

Enter Haunted in the Desert from Galleria Drive south of Russell Road. Participants should remain in their cars during the event. No registration is required.

Henderson Parks and Recreation staff will follow established face covering and social distancing protocols.

Notoriety’s Haunted Trail

To benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, this event features a socially distanced trick-or-treat event with nine 30-minute experience time slots from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Notoriety at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St.

Tickets are $10 and include treats, games, toys, a photo booth and a reusable bag.

Children younger than 2 get in free (no treat bag). Costumes are encouraged. For ages 21 and older, Notoriety’s Robin Leach Lounge will host an after-party with live music and a cash bar. hauntedtrail.givesmart.com

Trick or Treat Yo’self

The “Trick or Treat Yo’self Drive-Thru” is a safe, socially-distanced, and touchless Halloween experience at The Crossing church on Friday, Oct. 30.

From 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, visit The Crossing Midtown (3535 W Sahara Ave) in a costume to get candy and have fun. Everything happens while you stay in your vehicle.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.