59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

A gift guide for those new to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 10:54 am
 
(Kristopher J. Kettner)
A view of the Las Vegas Strip from the Foundation Room at the top of Mandalay Bay. (Kristopher J. Kettner)

On average, more than 100,000 people have moved to Las Vegas annually in recent years.

So, you’re in good company, newcomer.

Now that you’re a local, how do you act like one? This gift guide will help you and yours get started.

Double Down Saloon T-shirt (doubledownsaloon.com)
Double Down Saloon T-shirt (doubledownsaloon.com)

Dress for success

“Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” may be a suitable slogan for tourists, but you’re no longer a tourist, are you, champ? Hence, it’s time you learn Vegas’ true motto: “Shut up and drink.” Said directive is scrawled upon the wall of Vegas’ greatest dive bar, the Double Down Saloon, a punk rock-leaning hang with a killer jukebox and even more lethal house specialty drink (whose name isn’t suitable for print). Score this sweet Double Down T-shirt. $20, doubledownsaloon.com

View from the Foundation Room at the top of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.
View from the Foundation Room at the top of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

High rollin’

Perhaps the best view in Vegas is from the balcony at this venerable, darkly inviting nightspot. Located on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay, the Foundation Room is part of the House of Blues music venue on the casino floor. As such, an annual membership to the Foundation Room not only includes access to the club with an exclusive members area, it comes with free tickets to select concerts and presale ticket access to other events at the venue. See a show and then be the show here. $1,500-$3,500; 702-632-7631, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

Lake Mead National Recreation Area (National Park Service/nps.org)
Lake Mead National Recreation Area (National Park Service/nps.org)

Take a hike

Las Vegas is where the great indoors meets the great outdoors. Ringed by scenic beauty, the city is a short drive from some stunning landscapes, one of which is the area surrounding Lake Mead, 30 miles to the east, which features four connected basins that span canyons and beaches along the Colorado River. For less than 50 bucks, you can have yearlong access to it all, hiking, swimming, boating — everything under the sun, literally. $45 per vehicle, nps.gov

Raiders-branded Himalayan salt lamp (Gamblers General Store)
Raiders-branded Himalayan salt lamp (Gamblers General Store)

Root, root, root for the home team

You gotta stay a little salty if you’re a Raiders fan. After all, your team’s logo is a one-eyed pirate and your head coach takes his nickname from a B-movie killer doll thanks to a scowl that could make Satan cross the street to avoid eye contact. Support the team in suitable fashion with this team-branded Himalayan salt lamp.

Please, resist the urge to lick. $24.99, gamblersgeneralstore.com

The Killers box album set
The Killers box album set

Killer tunes

New hometown, new favorite band: Time to bone up on the most successful group to ever come from these parts, The Killers. This deluxe, seven-album box set on clear vinyl spans the well-heeled rockers’ discography, beginning with their world-beating 2004 debut, “Hot Fuss,” and including for the first time on LP the band’s 2009 live set “Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” which will tide you over until you get the chance to see the band take the stage in the city you now share. $229, shop.thekillersmusic.com

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
3
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
4
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
5
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Pence offers upbeat assessment of COVID as virus surges
The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence concluded the White House’s first coronavirus task force briefing in months without taking questions or urging Americans not to travel at Thanksgiving.