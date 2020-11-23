A gift guide for those new to Las Vegas

Become a Las Vegas local in style yourself — or gift a newbie you know — with these presents.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from the Foundation Room at the top of Mandalay Bay. (Kristopher J. Kettner)

On average, more than 100,000 people have moved to Las Vegas annually in recent years.

So, you’re in good company, newcomer.

Now that you’re a local, how do you act like one? This gift guide will help you and yours get started.

Dress for success

“Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” may be a suitable slogan for tourists, but you’re no longer a tourist, are you, champ? Hence, it’s time you learn Vegas’ true motto: “Shut up and drink.” Said directive is scrawled upon the wall of Vegas’ greatest dive bar, the Double Down Saloon, a punk rock-leaning hang with a killer jukebox and even more lethal house specialty drink (whose name isn’t suitable for print). Score this sweet Double Down T-shirt. $20, doubledownsaloon.com

High rollin’

Perhaps the best view in Vegas is from the balcony at this venerable, darkly inviting nightspot. Located on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay, the Foundation Room is part of the House of Blues music venue on the casino floor. As such, an annual membership to the Foundation Room not only includes access to the club with an exclusive members area, it comes with free tickets to select concerts and presale ticket access to other events at the venue. See a show and then be the show here. $1,500-$3,500; 702-632-7631, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

Take a hike

Las Vegas is where the great indoors meets the great outdoors. Ringed by scenic beauty, the city is a short drive from some stunning landscapes, one of which is the area surrounding Lake Mead, 30 miles to the east, which features four connected basins that span canyons and beaches along the Colorado River. For less than 50 bucks, you can have yearlong access to it all, hiking, swimming, boating — everything under the sun, literally. $45 per vehicle, nps.gov

Root, root, root for the home team

You gotta stay a little salty if you’re a Raiders fan. After all, your team’s logo is a one-eyed pirate and your head coach takes his nickname from a B-movie killer doll thanks to a scowl that could make Satan cross the street to avoid eye contact. Support the team in suitable fashion with this team-branded Himalayan salt lamp.

Please, resist the urge to lick. $24.99, gamblersgeneralstore.com

Killer tunes

New hometown, new favorite band: Time to bone up on the most successful group to ever come from these parts, The Killers. This deluxe, seven-album box set on clear vinyl spans the well-heeled rockers’ discography, beginning with their world-beating 2004 debut, “Hot Fuss,” and including for the first time on LP the band’s 2009 live set “Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” which will tide you over until you get the chance to see the band take the stage in the city you now share. $229, shop.thekillersmusic.com