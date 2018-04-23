Life

Australian Bee Gees entertain at G’Day Down Under Brunch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2018 - 6:32 pm
 

The G’Day Down Under Brunch, a Desert Sage Auxiliary fundraiser, generated $11,000 to benefit programs for children and adults in the community.

The Australian Bee Gees brought a little “Saturday Night Fever” to the recent event at Assistance League of Las Vegas, where a sellout crowd danced to disco favorites and enjoyed brunch by Superior Events.

Guests also bid on silent auction items, including a Native American Zuni fetish necklace with hand-carved animals made from turquoise, mother of pearl, black onyx, abalone, coral and spiny shell.

