Australian Bee Gees entertain at G’Day Down Under Brunch

The G’Day Down Under Brunch, a Desert Sage Auxiliary fundraiser, generated $11,000 to benefit programs for children and adults in the community.

The Australian Bee Gees entertain at the G'Day "Down Under" Brunch, a fundraiser for the Desert Sage Auxiliary of Assistance League Las Vegas (Credit: Assistance League Las Vegas)

L to R: Al Risener, Edye Risener (President of Assistance League Las Vegas) and Joan Meccariello (Credit: Assistance League Las Vegas)

L to R: Joan Phillips (Desert Sage member) and Victoria Smith (Credit: Assistance League Las Vegas)

The Australian Bee Gees brought a little “Saturday Night Fever” to the recent event at Assistance League of Las Vegas, where a sellout crowd danced to disco favorites and enjoyed brunch by Superior Events.

Guests also bid on silent auction items, including a Native American Zuni fetish necklace with hand-carved animals made from turquoise, mother of pearl, black onyx, abalone, coral and spiny shell.