Bicyclists take to Henderson’s bike trails for annual Crazy Spokes ride

Henderson’s Crazy Spokes cycling event suffered a blowback Saturday morning — the wind.

The city’s annual bicycle ride beginning from the Henderson Events Plaza drew 45 participants this year, compared with 160 in the first two years, said Chuck Ashby, the city’s outdoor recreation director.

“Today’s kind of tough with the wind,” acknowledged Scott Jarvis, the city’s bicycle program manager.

"Watching most of the newscasts this morning, the wind, the allergies, they are encouraging people to stay inside," he said. "So I think that sort of dampened our attendance a little bit."





The event featured a 15-mile guided bike ride, as well as a 5.5-mile family ride. Both rides are noncompetitive, Jarvis said, and merely a way to encourage residents to get outside and learn to traverse a portion of the city’s 180 miles of trails.

“It’s really not about the time, it’s about the experience,” he said. “Take a buddy, ride and talk, and you’d be amazed how easy it is to go 15 miles.”

Participants pedaled to a turnaround point, where they were able to rest and sip on water bottles. Bicyclists complained about fighting winds on the way in, but after the break, they set off again.

A little wind couldn’t keep Laurie Teravest from hopping on her bike for her third Crazy Spokes race.

The 59-year-old avid cyclist said she didn’t mind the wind, which gusted at speeds of over 20 mph during the race.

“It’s fun,” Teravest said with a chuckle. “It was just kind of blowy, kind of gusty.”

