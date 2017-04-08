Gay and lesbian community celebrates four years at Las Vegas center

Polynesian fitness dancers perform at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Souther Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Andr Wade, left, executive director of The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, talks with representatives of Immunize Nevada during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Mother Loosy Lust Bea Lady, of the Sin Sity Sister of Perpetual Indulgence, leaves The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A food truck serves tacos at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Rainbow colored brackets sit on the table at the booth of Immunize Nevada, at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Albert Sedano, 23, left, with Immunize Nevada, talks with visitors, at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Exhibitors fill a room as part of a wellness fair at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The wellness fair at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, includes health screenings during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A yard sale offered clothes and other household items at The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, during Open House, an anniversary celebration of the Center's move to their current location, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

On Saturday, about 200 people filtered in and out of the LGBT Center in downtown Las Vegas for the fourth annual open house, a celebration of four years at the location.

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, known simply as “The Center,” has been in Las Vegas for 24 years, beginning in a house, then moving to a dentist’s office and the previous location in the Commercial Center, youth services manager AJ Holly Huth said.

André Wade, the center’s new director, said the building was special because of the community backing that made it a reality.

“We came about being in this building from a capital campaign,” Wade said. “If you walk around the building, you’ll see a lot, either individual’s names or casinos.”





The open-house day started at 9 a.m. with a yard sale in the courtyard hosted by the center’s senior group, Act III (”Act” stands for Aging Communities Together). Holly Reese, the manager of senior programs and community engagement, said the sale was the brainchild of volunteer Gary Payne.

Payne, a retiree, said his husband built two of the large wooden vases that were on sale.

“Gary is my right-hand volunteer with the senior program,” Reese said.

Last year, money raised went largely toward a Thanksgiving dinner that fed 134 seniors at the center.

Trucks in the center’s parking lot provided free screening for mammograms; inside, programs and hospitals held a wellness fair with health screenings and informational discussions.

Rayna Herrera, the HIV service outreach coordinator, said a focus for the center is awareness for youth HIV, noting that a rise in new infections is mainly in youth.

“We’re really inviting all the community, trying to reach out to other communities of color to let them know that we’re here for whatever they need,” Herrera said.

Wade, who graduated from UNLV with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, said he has worked in human services for 20 years. He was recently promoted to executive director after working for 2½ years as operations director.

He said that as the center continues to grow, so do the aspirations of the community it serves.

“We’re trying to stick with that momentum of trying to serve the community in a really robust way,” Wade said.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.