Get in the holiday spirit with these Las Vegas Valley activities

Looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit this year? Here are some events around the valley that can help get you in the mood.

Skaters enjoy the last moments of light at dusk at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skaters streak across the ice at night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool opens Wednesday. Hours will be 3 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Thu. and noon-midnight Fri.-Sun. (closed Nov. 28; daily noon-midnight 12/21-1/6) A light snowfall occurs every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to midnight Fri.-Sun. (wed-sun 12/21-1/6) All-day skating is $20, with $10 for locals and military with ID Mon.-Thu. Admission to the winter wonderland surrounding the rink is free. Date Skate Mondays feature classic holiday films at 7 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 1. For a schedule of events, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

Downtown Summerlin

The holiday parade starts at 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 22 on Park Centre Drive. The Santa Chalet is located in Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $24.99. Pet photo nights are 7-9 p.m. on Tue. through Dec. 18. The Rock Rink is open 4-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. near the Pavilion on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Skate rentals start at $15. Holiday train rides share the same operating hours as the Rock Rink. Rides are $4. downtownsummerlin.com Hanukkah celebration 12/9

Fashion Show mall

Photo opportunities with Santa begin Saturday and are offered through Dec. 24 at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. thefashionshow.com

Galleria at Sunset Mall

Photo opportunities with Santa are offered daily through Dec. 24 with pet photos nights on Tuesdays at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Hours vary. galleriaatsunset.com

Glittering Lights

Featuring more than 3 million lights on a 2.5-mile course through Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. In November, open 5:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and holidays. In December, the attraction opens at 5 p.m. Vehicles are $20-$30. A season pass is $75 and a fast pass is $50 on select dates. The Santa Tram operates on select nights starting Nov. 23-Dec. 23, $20-$25. glitteringlightslasvegas.com 11/9-1/6

Holiday Cactus Garden

Ethel M’s 3-acre cactus garden is decorated for the holidays and viewable from sundown to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 6 at Ethel M Chocolate Factory & Botanical Cactus Garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, free admission. Santa Claus visits are 4-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. ethelm.com/holidaylights Santa -12/15; then daily 12/16-23.open til 1/6, closed 12/25 check holiday hours

‘Santa’s Wonderland’

Featuring free photos with Santa, crafts, games and activities daily at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive, free. Hours vary. For a schedule, visit basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

Town Square

Santa’s arrival celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. Fri., with a parade, tree lighting and more at 7 p.m. Photos with Santa are available daily through Dec. 23. Online registration is required at tslvsanta.com. Snow in the Square starts at 7 p.m. daily (additional 8 p.m. show Fri.-Sun.) at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. mytownsquarelasvegas.com parade11/16

Winter’s Village

The attraction opens Saturday and features an ice rink, holiday treats, a holiday lounge area and more at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., and Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson. Hours vary. Tickets are $15-$25. wintersvillage.com Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Thanksgiving Break week. Regular hours are 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun.Tickets are $15-$20 at Red Rock Resort and $15-$25 at Green Valley Ranch Resort and admission includes skate rental. “Saturdays with Santa” 2-6 p.m. through Dec. 23; visits are free and photos are additional charge. at GVR 11-10 daily 12/22-1/6 and 1/21

Arts, Crafts and Gift Festival

Featuring more than 100 crafters and gift vendors, demonstrations and samples, swag bags, photos with Santa and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. at M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, $5, portion of proceeds goes to Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue. Donations of stuffed animals for the Hug-A-Bear Drive will go to children in hospitals, shelters and in need. lvcraftshows.com

Holiday Boutique Craft Show

The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s event features Thanksgiving and Christmas decor, garden art, pet accessories, wreaths, teddy bears and more, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat. in the Multipurpose Room at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., free admission. facebook.com/thelasvegascraftersguild

Bellagio Conservatory

Starting Dec. 1, guests can enjoy a Christmas scene at the 14,000-square-foot botanical gardens at the Bellagio. The display will feature festive topiaries as well as a 42-foot White Fir tree and runs until Jan. 6.