Gory ‘Aliens vs. Predator’ cool but flawed

I’m lucky that I’ve never been one of those people who says or thinks violent thoughts. I never say something like, “I could just kill such-and-such.” I mean, I can hate a person. I just don’t get all rage-y about it.

Question: So why then do I enjoy, in "Aliens vs. Predator," portraying an alien creature who sneaks up behind a human soldier, grabbing the human’s head, and shoving my alien spear-hand through her eyeball until blood spews out of her suddenly empty eye socket?

My theory: Because it’s cool. That’s not a very scientific hypothesis. Nonetheless, it’s my theory. And certainly the good and gory killing in "Aliens vs. Predator" is nothing if not cool.

The plot: Human soldiers land at an Alien-infested space colony in the sci-fi future. Also, there are Predators there. It’s a three-way war among Aliens, Predators and humans.

"Aliens vs. Predator" is four games in one, basically.

One: You can play for about 10 hours as a human soldier who must sneak through dark corridors (with the world’s worst flashlight) and shoot Aliens and Predators with your weak guns.

Two: You can play for about 10 hours as a Predator, turning invisible at will, jumping like the bionic man onto roofs, and slashing the you-know-what out of both humans and Aliens.

Three: You can play for about 10 hours as an Alien, crawling up walls, zipping quickly through air conditioning vents, and eating the heads of humans and Predators.

Four: You can play the online multiplayer, where you and other gamers get a small number of levels to kill each other.

In all of these modes, the violence is the thing. For instance, if you’re playing as a Predator, and you decapitate a human, you watch a whole film-type scene where you yank off the human’s head, with the bony spine attached.

There is a lot to like about this game. It’s satisfyingly fleshed out with a little narrative storytelling, a collection of buildings and jungles to wend through, and (most satisfying) all the original sound effects from the Alien and Predator movies.

The game feels almost like a simulation, rather than a game. That is, you kill enemies methodically, one by one. If you try to Schwarzenegger bum-rush your way through levels, you’ll die fast.

Dumbness: When you play as a human, your guns stink, yet when you play as an Alien, those same humans’ guns blow you away in no time.

Frustrating: It takes forever to get used to the game’s imperfect hand controls. When I’m playing as an Alien, I often accidentally end up running sideways on walls or upside-down on ceilings. That’s discombobulating.

So I don’t love those squishy controls. A game is only as good as its controls. But I don’t mind the difficulty of "Aliens vs. Predator." If I’m going to portray a murdering jerk, a game should feel free to make me run for my life, as well.

("Aliens vs. Predator" by Sega retails for $60 for Xbox 360 and PS 3; $50 for PC — Plays fun enough despite swishy controls. Looks very good. Challenging to very challenging. Rated "M" for blood, gore, intense violence, strong language and suggestive themes. Three stars out of four.)

