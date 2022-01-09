Additional COVID-19 testing sites to open

The appointment-only locations — at a Texas Station parking garage and Fiesta Henderson — will operate for three weeks.

Two additional drive-thru COVID-19 test sites are slated to open in the coming days to appease a high demand as new cases of the omicron variant surge across the valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The appointment-only locations — at a Texas Station parking garage and Fiesta Henderson — will operate for three weeks.

“As COVID-19 cases surge here and elsewhere around the world, Clark County and partnering jurisdictions and agencies are working together to combine resources to meet the needs of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson in a news release.

The Health District on Saturday reported 6,110 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer with the Health District, said in a news release that daily testing had doubled and tripled since omicron was detected in the valley.

The Texas Station site in North Las Vegas — on the first floor of the south side parking garage, 2101 Texas Star Lane — opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will subsequently operate from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

At Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, testing will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, subsequently operating from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday to Wednesday.

The sites will be managed by eTrueNorth, a federal government contractor. Appointments, recommended to be made three days prior, are available at ineedcovid19test.com.

Results should be expected within 48 hours, according to the Health District.

Those who test positive should self-isolate five days after the test or the first day symptoms appeared, the Health District said. “If they do not have symptoms at that time (five days) or symptoms are resolving, they can leave isolation but they must continue to wear a mask around other people for five more days.”

“These new sites will provide more accessibility for Southern Nevadans who are looking for testing in Clark County. Testing remains an important tool to ensure people have the ability to take the steps they need to protect themselves, their families and our community,” said Leguen in a Sunday news release.

