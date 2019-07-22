Black & White Party to raise money for AIDS services in Las Vegas

Attendees show off their outfits during Aid for AIDS of Nevada's (AFAN) 30th annual Black & White Party Aug. 21, 2016, at Aria. (Tonya Harvey/Special to View)

Black & White Party benefits AIDS services

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 33rd annual Black & White Party returns to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 10. The party starts at 8 p.m. for VIP and 9 p.m. for general admission. What started as a canned food drive has grown into one of the largest fundraising events in Las Vegas. Food and beverage samples and entertainment will be featured. Guests are encouraged to “wear as much black and white as you want, or as little as you can get away with.” Proceeds will benefit AFAN’s supportive services for people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

In honor of AFAN’s 35th anniversary, general admission tickets are $35. VIP packages start at $85. afanlv.org

Back to school fairs the next three Saturdays

Four Cox Back to School Fairs are planned over the next three weekends at retail centers in Southern Nevada. The fairs will include immunization clinics, and Clark County School District representatives will be available to answer parents’ questions on registration, enrollment, meal programs and more. More than 30 community agencies will be offering information about services. Each event runs from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The schedule is:

■ July 27: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway

■ Aug. 3: Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane

■ Aug. 10: Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

It’s not too soon to get children’s shots for school

The Southern Nevada Health District will host a back-to-school immunization clinic and health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, two days before the new school year begins. Parents can make appointments for back-to-school and sports physicals by calling 702-759-1800. No appointments are necessary for school-required shots at the event, and parents are asked to bring children’s immunization records and insurance cards. The district office is at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. snhd.info/school

Immunizations are also available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Decatur office and the East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D-1. Immunizations by appointment are available at two centers: the Henderson clinic, 874 American Pacific Drive, Henderson, by calling 702-759-0960; and Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday, Aug. 9, by calling 702-759-1682.

