Cases of monkeypox rise by one-third in Clark County

A county health official expressed concern that the the virus, which primarily has affected men who have sex with men, could become endemic and spill over into the general population.

Anoh Ratsamy receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center at the LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Phil Castillo receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center at the LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Confirmed cases of monkeypox rose by one-third over the past week in Clark County, according to data released Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District, an increase a district official described as concerning.

The number rose to 134 from 100, a figure that is an undercount due to lags in testing and reporting, Cassius Lockett, the district’s director of disease surveillance and control, said in an interview.

Of the total, 130 infections have been in men, and four have been in those who are transgender, gender non-conforming or women. The vast majority of cases across the U.S. have been in men who have sex with men as the virus has spread within social networks, public health authorities said.

“My fear is if we don’t get this under control, through a combination of vaccination and the whole behavioral change that needs to take place in the community, we run the risk of monkeypox in the United States becoming endemic and spilling over into the general population,” Lockett said.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close, intimate skin-to-skin contact, including sex, and oftentimes through direct contact with the rash or lesions that are characteristic of the disease, health authorities say.

Although the disease primarily has affected men who have sex with men, anyone who is exposed, including women and children, can contract the virus. However, the risk to the overall community remains low at this time, Lockett said.

The virus is painful and may result in scarring but is rarely fatal, health authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

