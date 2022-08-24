99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Health

Cases of monkeypox rise by one-third in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Anoh Ratsamy receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arl ...
Anoh Ratsamy receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center at the LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Phil Castillo receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Ar ...
Phil Castillo receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center at the LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Confirmed cases of monkeypox rose by one-third over the past week in Clark County, according to data released Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District, an increase a district official described as concerning.

The number rose to 134 from 100, a figure that is an undercount due to lags in testing and reporting, Cassius Lockett, the district’s director of disease surveillance and control, said in an interview.

Of the total, 130 infections have been in men, and four have been in those who are transgender, gender non-conforming or women. The vast majority of cases across the U.S. have been in men who have sex with men as the virus has spread within social networks, public health authorities said.

“My fear is if we don’t get this under control, through a combination of vaccination and the whole behavioral change that needs to take place in the community, we run the risk of monkeypox in the United States becoming endemic and spilling over into the general population,” Lockett said.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close, intimate skin-to-skin contact, including sex, and oftentimes through direct contact with the rash or lesions that are characteristic of the disease, health authorities say.

Although the disease primarily has affected men who have sex with men, anyone who is exposed, including women and children, can contract the virus. However, the risk to the overall community remains low at this time, Lockett said.

The virus is painful and may result in scarring but is rarely fatal, health authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
2
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
3
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
4
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
5
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, to step down
By Lauran Neergaard and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

He has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

Boxes of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits, provided by the state of California, are rea ...
Sick but ‘negative’: Officials warn of misleading COVID rapid tests
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money Los Angeles Times

At-home coronavirus screening has become a way of life for many, but some medical experts are now cautioning that one test may not be enough to definitively determine whether someone is infected.