40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Health

Culinary Union workers at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 6:51 pm
 
FILE - Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom joins the Culinary Union workers picket outside ...
FILE - Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom joins the Culinary Union workers picket outside Valley Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
FILE - Culinary Union workers are picketing outside Valley Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 ...
FILE - Culinary Union workers are picketing outside Valley Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

About 90 Culinary Union 226 members employed at Valley Hospital Medical Center have voted to authorize a strike.

In a news release, 99 percent of the members voted Friday for the strike authorization, the union said.

The union represents approximately 90 housekeeping, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers and stewards at the hospital.

“Workers are fighting to keep their Culinary Union benefits, pension, health care, get fair wage increases, and have job security,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the union, said in the Saturday release.”Workers voted today to authorize a strike and the Culinary Union will call for a strike if a good contract isn’t reached soon.”

The union, now authorized to call a strike if a contract has not been reached, has not called or set a date for a strike.

Review-Journal attempts to reach a Valley Hospital spokesperson for comment were not successful Saturday evening.

Carlos Muñoz, a dishwasher at the hospital for 18 years, said in the release that he voted in favor of authorizing a strike “because we need to be able to keep our benefits including health insurance for my coworkers and our families.”

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, Nevada affiliates of UNITE HERE, represent 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

UNITE HERE represents 300,000 workers in gaming, hotel, and food service industries in North America.

MOST READ
1
Dozens of boaters take to Strip to protest possible Lake Mead ramp closures
Dozens of boaters take to Strip to protest possible Lake Mead ramp closures
2
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
3
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
4
Colorado water crisis urgent, officials say, as Lake Mead drops
Colorado water crisis urgent, officials say, as Lake Mead drops
5
New restaurant opens in $500M southwest Las Vegas development
New restaurant opens in $500M southwest Las Vegas development
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide ...
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

“The reasons we tend to love the holidays are also reasons it can be stressful,” ...
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 V ...
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I believe life is about constantly conquering your own fears by putting yourself in ridiculous situations,” the 77-year-old screen icon says. “You can’t overthink it. You just have to do it.”

Calf muscle injuries are among the most common for runners over 40, particularly men, and the r ...
Calf muscle injuries common in runners over age 40
Dr. Wesley Troyer Mayo Clinic News Network

Such injuries can also take longer to heal in older runners, so taking it slow is key to a successful recovery.

Protein is found in a variety of foods, including eggs, soy, meat, fish, nuts, legumes, dairy f ...
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Protein is the foundation of every cell in the body. But determining the adequate amount of protein to consume depends on several factors.

According to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement acc ...
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

If you think you may have lost track of an old 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans move from job to job, many leave scraps of their company-sponsored 401(k) plans behind.