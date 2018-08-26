Health

Dog-friendly yoga, Pilates classes offered in Henderson

Limited spots available in ‘Bark and Barre’ event

Registration is open for “Bark and Barre,” a dog-friendly 60-minute fitness class combining ballet, yoga and Pilates techniques, at 10 a.m. Oct. 14. The class, which will be held at Barre3, 2225 Village Walk Drive in Henderson, is taught by Barre3 Henderson founder Jackie Edlund. It is limited to 25 people. Price is $23 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Animal Foundation, which will have dogs available for adoption. To register, visit barre3.com/henderson and click on “schedule classes.”

Seminar to focus on overdose prevention

The Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance invites community members to an International Overdose Awareness Day event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road. During the workshop, participants will explore opiate overdose, prevention strategies and how to respond to overdoses. The event is being held in observance of family and friends who lost their lives to addiction. Training is free, but those interested must register at eventbrite.com, search “overdose prevention.”

Walk with a Doc series continues on Sept. 9

The Walk with a Doc: Kids Time series of guided walks continues at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Families with children and local doctors will take part in free 60-minute guided walks. A local dentist will speak briefly on “Sugar Bugs: What Causes Cavities?” before the walk begins. Walk with a Doc is held the second Sunday of each month. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Annual Heart Walk set for Sept. 15 at Sunset Park

The 2018 Las Vegas Heart Walk will step off at 8 a.m. Sept. 15 at Sunset Park, and registration is open for individuals and teams. The noncompetitive 5K walk, along with more than 300 similar events nationwide, raises money for and awareness of cardiovascular disease. Register at lasvegasheartwalk.org.

Cooking demonstration focuses on healthy food

Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, will host a cooking demonstration by a chef who will explain preparation of quick, healthy and affordable meals. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13. Reserve at 702-797-2376.

Lifestyle center to host skin cancer seminar

Dr. Lauren Maxham of Southwest Medical Associates will discuss skin cancer during a free seminar at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100). Maxham will discuss types of skin cancer, how to prevent and detect it and the importance of self-checks. An open house for the center is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reserve a spot in the seminar at 1-855-606-1424.

