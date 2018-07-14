Free back-to-school immunizations for kids in Las Vegas

London, UK

Free immunization clinics for children, teens

In conjunction with SilverSummit Healthplan, FirstMed Health and Wellness Centers will host free back-to-school immunization clinics on July 28 at 3343 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, and Aug. 11 at 3940 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas. Each clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for Medicaid eligible, uninsured or underinsured children and adolescents. Clinics will also provide health services such as dental education, vision screenings and Medicaid application and enrollment assistance. fmhwc.org

Gerber Chiropractic to host free seminars

Dr. Kate Gerber of Gerber Chiropractic, 1928 Rock Springs Drive, has scheduled two free educational seminars. The first, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, will be on stem-cell therapy and alternatives to surgery for those suffering chronic pain. The second will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and will focus on noninvasive or minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Reserve a spot at 702-878-0056.

Advocacy group hosts monthly happy hour

Las Vegas Heals, a nonprofit advocacy group of physicians and other health care professionals, will host its July Health Care Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 Thursday at SimonMed Imaging, 7540 Oso Blanca Road, Suite 140, in Centennial Hills. Registration is free for Las Vegas Heals members, and nonmembers may attend one event at no cost. Register at lasvegasheals.org.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in July. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Join the Fight against Medicare Fraud,” and address how Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers can learn how to protect their identities, detect and report fraud, and avoid scams.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues hosting 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes, which will be held in shaded areas, are scheduled for July 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats, towels and any other needed items. neonmuseum.org/events.

