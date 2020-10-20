Free flu vaccines offered at 2 Las Vegas high schools

The clinics are part of the district’s “Show Flu Who’s Boss” campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Southern Nevada Health District will offer free flu vaccines at area high schools Wednesday and Nov. 4 with no appointments needed.

The clinics are part of the district’s “Show Flu Who’s Boss” campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Vaccines will be available for adults and children 6 months or older. The clinics will offer 200 doses on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday’s clinic is set for 1-5 p.m. at Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave. The Nov. 4 clinic is set for 1-5 p.m. at Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave.

“This season it is more important than ever for people to protect themselves, their families, and their community from flu,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning. “The Health District is encouraging flu vaccinations to help ensure medical resources are conserved, and the health care system is not overtaxed as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Many of the people at higher risk of complications from the flu are also at higher risk of complications from COVID-19,” according to the district, such as people 65 or older, those with underlying medical conditions and Black and Hispanic communities.

For more information and flu resources, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/flu.

