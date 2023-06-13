Get your back-to-school shots, health district urges families

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering immunization clinics so students can get vaccinated before the new school year begins Aug. 7.

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering immunization clinics before the Clark County School District’s new school year begins Aug. 7.

The health district said in a news release it’s encouraging parents to make an appointment for their incoming kindergartners, seventh and 12th graders to get their mandatory school vaccines before the back-to-school rush.

State law requires children to receive certain vaccinations unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.

The school district requires a handful of vaccinations for enrolling students, including chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).

Families who recently moved to Nevada should note the hepatitis A vaccination is required.

Also, students going into seventh and 12th grades in public and private schools are required to get a meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY). It’s also required for those new to Nevada schools who are going into eighth through 12th grades.

The health district accepts most insurance plans. In addition to vaccine costs, the district charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine.

Parents should bring their child’s immunization records to the clinic.

Southern Nevada Health District locations are offering vaccination clinics by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 702-759-0850 or visit snhd.info/bts.

The school district will also offer back-to-school vaccinations at its Family Support Center, 1720 S. Maryland Parkway. Immunizations are free for families, and no appointment is needed. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. June 21, July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26.

For a list of required vaccinations, visit immunizenevada.org/school-vaccinations.

