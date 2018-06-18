Hot yoga returns to the Neon Boneyard

Yoga instructor Eileen Lorraine, left, leads a hot yoga session in the outdoor Neon Boneyard area at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Three more one-hour sessions are slated to take places on Wednesdays including Aug. 2, Aug. 16, and Aug. 30. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Advocacy group to host mixer at Flying ICU

Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy, Leadership) will host its June Health Care Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28 in the hangar of Flying ICU, 145 E. Reno Ave., Suite E-7. Physicians, practitioners, health care executive directors and others can view the operation of this private air ambulance company at McCarran Executive Airport. The event is free for members, physicians and first-time attendees. Register at lasvegasheals.org.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, will host 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on nine Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes kick off June 23 and will be held in shaded areas. Other classes are scheduled for July 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats, towels and any other needed items. Register at neonmuseum.org/happenings.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in June. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Vascular Dementia,” and will address the causes and what can be done to reduce the risks.

