Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation releases survey on mental health

About 90 percent of Las Vegas teens and young adults think mental health is a priority, but only half are talking about it, according to a survey commissioned by Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

(Thinkstock)

Benenson Strategy Group, a consulting company, interviewed 401 people ages 13 to 24 in the Las Vegas Valley online between Dec. 12 and Jan. 3. According to the results released Thursday, about a quarter of respondents felt they didn’t have access to mental health resources.

Nearly 60 percent said people don’t know where to find mental health resources.

The survey also found about half of school-age and one-third of college-age respondents rated their mental health highly, according to a news release.

LGBTQ teens and young adults also reported more feelings of anxiety, helplessness and fear than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.

Lady Gaga has a residency at Park Theater on the Strip. The foundation said it will be working with valley schools and nonprofits during her time in Las Vegas.

