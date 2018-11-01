Health

Las Vegas substance-use treatment center to open this month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated November 1, 2018 - 3:28 pm

A new substance-use treatment facility will open in mid-November with the promise of providing a continuum of care, from detoxification to transitional living.

CrossRoads of Southern Nevada founder Jeff Iverson, who’s in recovery himself, made the announcement at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Las Vegas facility, 2121 W. Charleston Blvd., on Thursday.

“I’m really honored to be a part of a project that is so needed in the community,” said Iverson, joined by the center’s staff and board of directors, along with health care industry members and elected public officials.

The opening comes four months after Iverson planned to admit patients to his facility. At the time, he had staff members, but contracts with insurers weren’t established, and he was waiting on a license from the state as a detoxification facility.

He was working on securing designation from the Southern Nevada Health District as a drop-off site for first responders, too.

He may have contracts with Medicaid-managed care organizations and private insurers, but the state hasn’t granted the facility a license as a detox center. Iverson said he’s hopeful that piece will come through next week.

Julie Kotchevar, administrator for the state Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said the department would issue the license after passing an inspection.

“We can provide all of the services here that are proposed, except for the medical detox,” Iverson said. He was in talks with local fire and police officials to become designated as a drop-off location.

Iverson raised “several million dollars just to get to the point where I am now,” in private donations, he told reporters Thursday. He said he would turn to city and county officials to address options for public and grant funding should the need arise.

‘I love my community’

Public officials lauded Iverson and his staff Thursday for creating a 172-bed facility to detox substance users and treat them through their transition away from life on drugs. The facility’s bed space will be split between patients needing detoxification and those seeking short-term housing.

The facility will also provide on-site medical care and an outpatient clinic.

Without the bed space, those needing mental health and substance use treatment end up in county jails and in hospital emergency rooms instead of in specialized care, said Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who’s running for governor.

“What you’re doing here is giving hope to individuals that otherwise didn’t have hope,” he said to a crowd of about 80 people Thursday. He was joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo and First Assistant Attorney General J. Brin Gibson.

Iverson said he is in discussion with county officials to determine how to best serve uninsured clients, but promised the center would not turn anyone away.

“I love my community and I want to do things to help,” he said. “Hundreds will be going through our continuum.”

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Life
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Health
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
Health Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like