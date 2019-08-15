Las Vegas visitor with measles may have exposed others on Strip

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday has confirmed a case of the measles in a visitor to Las Vegas who frequented Luxor and Mandalay Bay early this month.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday informed the public of a confirmed case of the measles in a visitor to Las Vegas who frequented Luxor and Mandalay Bay early this month.

Because measles can be highly contagious, the Health District is advising people who may have been exposed to review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully immunized against measles or have not already had the disease.

The visitor was at the following locations, according to the health district:

Slice of Las Vegas

3390 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 2, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 4, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Luxor Hotel and casino registration area

Aug. 1, 2019, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lupo by Wolfgang Puck

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay)

Aug. 3, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:52 p.m.

Bay Essentials Convenience Store

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 6, 2019, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Backstage Deli

3900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Luxor)

Aug. 6, 2019, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Aureole

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay)

Aug. 5, 2019, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

People who may have been exposed should also contact their health care providers if they develop a rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles within 21 days after their visit, according to the district. Anyone with symptoms is urged contact a health care provider’s office before entering a health care facility to allow the facility to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the illness is not spread.

There have been no measles cases reported in Clark County residents this year.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus. On average, an infected patient will develop a fever about 10 days after exposure. The fever can last two to four days and can peak as high as 103 degrees to 105 degrees. Following this, people will often also develop a runny nose, cough, and/or red eyes. On average, it takes about 14 days after exposure for the telltale rash to appear; the rash can last five to six days. It often begins at the hairline, moves to the face and neck, and eventually reaches the hands and feet. Measles can spread approximately four days before the rash appears and four days after, according to the health district.

More information from the Southern Nevada Health District can be found at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/news-release/health-district-reports-potential-measles-exposure/.

