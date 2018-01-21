Learn to control bleeding, get your immunizations this week

Here are some health events in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Southern Nevada Health District (Pahrump Valley Times)

Free class Monday on controlling bleeding

AMR and Medic West Las Vegas will offer Stop the Bleed, an emergency preparedness class, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at AMR’s local headquarters, 7201 W. Post Road. Those who attend the class will learn the ABC’s of bleeding control as well as how to apply a tourniquet. The program is free.

Spirit Therapies to host run, walk

Spirit Therapies will host its eighth annual Trot Up for Spirit 5K run and 1-mile walk on Saturday at the Lone Mountain Equestrian Park &Trail, 4445 N. Jensen St. Spirit Therapies is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center that assists physically and mentally challenged people through connection with trained therapy horses and certified instructors.

Packet pickups are available from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Performance Footwear, 9151 W. Sahara Ave. Advance registration is $15 for the walk and $30 for the run. Race-day registration, which costs $5 more, will be from 9-9:45 a.m. Register at active.com/las-vegas-nv/running.

Mobile immunization clinic plans stops

The Southern Nevada Health District has a mobile immunization clinic for adults and children. Through April, the clinic will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Skyview YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas.

Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization required. In addition to the vaccine costs, the Health District charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine. Families are asked to bring immunization records. southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/mobile-clinic

Think you can Scale the Strat?

Registration is underway for team and individual participation in the 10th anniversary of Scale the Strat Las Vegas, sponsored by the American Lung Association. It’s 108 floors and 1,455 steps from the casino to the top of the Stratosphere tower, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S. The event will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 25. Register at scalethestrat.com.

