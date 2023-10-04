New center’s goal: Keep Henderson employees healthy

The city of Henderson opened a new center that will provide physical and mental health services to first responders and other city employees.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, third from right, leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An exam room is shown at the city of Henderson's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson Fire Department ambulance is parked outside the city's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employees of the city of Henderson have a new option for staying healthy, both physically and mentally.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new Employee Health and Wellness Center on North Pecos Road.

The center will be offer mental health services, medical evaluations, pre-and post-employment testing, vaccinations and other services to Henderson’s first responders and other city employees.

“The health and well-being of our employees is of the highest importance to us,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. “We want to make sure that our first responders are physically and mentally as fit as they possibly can be, so that they can protect our community and keep us one of the safest cities in America.”

City officials said Henderson is one of the first agencies in Southern Nevada to offer Vitanya, a brainwave mapping program, designed to improve “traumatic event resiliency,” to its police officers and fire personnel.

“Mental health in the last couple of years has been more of a pressing issue,” for police departments, said Johnathan Boucher, deputy chief of support for the Henderson Police Department. “And so we want to help the officer from beginning to end, from the time they enter the academy to the time they retire and then to enjoy their retirement that they’ve worked so hard to earn.”

