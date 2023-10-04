85°F
Health

New center’s goal: Keep Henderson employees healthy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, third from right, leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city ...
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, third from right, leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An exam room is shown at the city of Henderson's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wed ...
An exam room is shown at the city of Henderson's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson Fire Department ambulance is parked outside the city's new Employee Health and Well ...
A Henderson Fire Department ambulance is parked outside the city's new Employee Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employees of the city of Henderson have a new option for staying healthy, both physically and mentally.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new Employee Health and Wellness Center on North Pecos Road.

The center will be offer mental health services, medical evaluations, pre-and post-employment testing, vaccinations and other services to Henderson’s first responders and other city employees.

“The health and well-being of our employees is of the highest importance to us,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. “We want to make sure that our first responders are physically and mentally as fit as they possibly can be, so that they can protect our community and keep us one of the safest cities in America.”

City officials said Henderson is one of the first agencies in Southern Nevada to offer Vitanya, a brainwave mapping program, designed to improve “traumatic event resiliency,” to its police officers and fire personnel.

“Mental health in the last couple of years has been more of a pressing issue,” for police departments, said Johnathan Boucher, deputy chief of support for the Henderson Police Department. “And so we want to help the officer from beginning to end, from the time they enter the academy to the time they retire and then to enjoy their retirement that they’ve worked so hard to earn.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
 
Researchers find a possible new cause for Alzheimer’s disease
By Arielle Robinson The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scientists at Oregon Health and Science University have made a development that could lead to a greater understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

 
10 most common signs of breast cancer
By Jennifer Larson • Parade

Some people are at greater risk than others, but it’s still important for all women to know the signs of breast cancer.

 
October’s mental health focus includes community walk
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Special / RJ

Among several notable mental health happenings in October, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its NAMI Walks event.

 
Is erythritol a safe and healthy sugar substitute?
By Jennifer Drost and Dr. Dawn Mussallem Mayo Clinic News Network

Because of the known health risks associated with added sugars, the food industry has produced numerous sugar substitutes.

Aim for at least 2 cups of different types and colors of vegetables every day. And be willing t ...
Could fruits and veggies hold key to happiness?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

In 2021, scientists set out to test if feeding more vegetables to a person would entice that individual to continue eating more of these super healthful foods.

